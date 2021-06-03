‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: What Reality Steve Got Wrong About Katie Thurston’s Season

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” is set to kick off on June 7, 2021. The star of the show wrapped filmed a few weeks ago, and has been actively promoting the show on her social media accounts since she returned home from New Mexico, where filming took place.

Spoilers for her season have been a little bit better than they were for Matt James‘ season. As Reality Steve has pointed out, filming the show all in one location makes obtaining tips more difficult. However, Steve has revealed a couple of things about Katie’s season ahead of its premiere; he has shared the first impression rose recipient, three of the top four guys, and whether or not Katie got engaged on the finale.

Warning: If you do not want to read “Bachelorette” spoilers, do not continue.

In some updated spoilers that Steve shared on June 3, 2021, he revealed that his initial intel was actually incorrect. While he maintains that Katie is engaged, he did have one of the top guys totally wrong.

Here’s what you need to know:

John Hersey Is Not in Katie’s Top 4

In Steve’s original spoilers, he revealed that he was 100 percent certain that both Greg Grippo and Blake Moynes — from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season — both made it to Hometowns. Steve also said that he was 99 percent certain that John Hersey was among the top four.

In his recent podcast, Steve shared that he was wrong about Hersey — and that he doesn’t even make it to Thurston’s top eight.

Steve apparently did some digging after Thurston checked into Duke’s La Jolla during a visit to California. That particular location is where Hersey works as a bartender. Fans immediately thought that Thurston dropped a major spoiler on Instagram, and started emailing Steve and asking him about it. Turns out, he ended up being wrong about his final four spoilers.

“Well, I can report now there’s nothing to it. Why? Because I’ve learned that I was wrong about John making final 4. He didn’t. He didn’t even make Top 8. So all the people who emailed me telling me there’s a ton of people convinced Katie’s with John, sorry, but that’s not the case. He’s not in her Top 4, let alone her top 8,” Steve wrote on his blog.

Reality Steve Doesn’t Think Thurston Will Spoil Her Own Season

In the past, several “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” leads have accidentally spoiled their own seasons of their respective shows. For example, Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a photo of herself in bed with Shawn Booth before her finale aired. And, Matt James was caught listening to Rachael Kirkconnell’s Spotify playlist before his season ended.

Naturally, this led fans to think that Thurston’s check-in at Hersey’s workplace was a mere oopsie. However, Steve gives Thurston way more credit.

“Katie is the most media savvy lead we’ve ever had. She posts non-stop about her life, where she is, etc. No lead has ever come close to posting as much as Katie has, especially before her season even starts. The John thing never made sense to me which is why I didn’t bring it up til now. Let’s say she HAD chose John. I never thought she’d be that stupid to 1) visit his place of work and 2) visit his place of work WITH friends from the franchise,” Steve wrote.

“She’s too smart for that. There’s no way she’d be that dumb. If she had chosen him, I think she’d know through conversation and spending time with him where he lived and worked and she wouldn’t be that dumb to visit his place of work while he was working, which was the other thing that was being reported. It never made sense. And now, well, you can put that theory to rest,” he added.

