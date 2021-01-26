Was Reality Steve Wrong About Matt James’ Winner on ‘The Bachelor’?

Was Reality Steve wrong about the woman who wins Matt James‘ heart on The Bachelor?

There have been a lot of rumors about Matt James this season, including who the last woman standing on The Bachelor will be. While spoilers have been hard to come by due to the show being filmed in one location, spoilers have been out for a couple of weeks now.

Nevertheless, there is always a chance that Reality Steve is wrong about his spoilers. This season, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Steve waited a bit longer to confirm who will receive James’ final rose, but he is 100 percent confident with his reporting.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Heard Rumors About 2 Different Women Winning

Reality Steve was very forthcoming with the information that he had received ahead of Matt James’ season airing on ABC. However, he was very cautious in his reporting, letting his fans know up front that he wasn’t 100 percent confident that the woman he was hearing was the actual winner.

Rachael Kirkconnell was the early predicted winner. Reality Steve blogged that her family was going around telling people, and that’s the scoop that he had.

“So who wins? I was told ‘Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins.’ Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell. Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone. Problem is, I heard the same exact thing about Madi during Peter’s season. And I never ran with it because I was never convinced it was that easy. And it ended up being wrong anyway. Maybe Rachael did win. All I’m saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret because word is spreading around Cumming, GA faster than you can shake a stick at. So are these people just dumb and not keeping their mouth shut, or, is this another Madi situation where one person says it, it spreads like wildfire, and it isn’t true? I’m not 100% sold on it yet, but, I’m just telling you that’s the one I’ve heard most. I’m also positive Serena P and Michelle don’t win. So all signs are pointing to Rachael. Just kinda hilarious if it is true since her family apparently won’t shut up about it. Hey, maybe it is that easy this season?” Reality Steve wrote in his January 4 blog post.

A few weeks later, however, Reality Steve reported that he’d heard something totally different. Apparently, Bri Springs’ name popped up, and he was told that she was the winner.

“I still haven’t gotten the confirmation I need in terms of Rachael, but what I was told post-show, everyone in Cumming, GA, running their mouth and saying Matt chose Rachael, along now with the Spotify slip-up, it certainly is pointing in that direction. Have I also been told he picked Bri? Yeah, I have. So clearly he didn’t pick two people, meaning one of those is flat out wrong. That’s why I say I’m trying to confirm things. Signs point to Rachael. I’m just looking for something even more solid than what’s out there. Word of mouth has never been good enough for me. I will keep at it and hopefully be able to get a solid confirmation of who he chose soon,” Reality Steve wrote on January 19.

Reality Steve has since confirmed that Kirkconnell is the person that Matt James ends up falling in love with. On January 21, he wrote that he felt 100 percent confident in this spoiler.

Matt James Shared a Photo With a New Woman That Confused Fans

After Reality Steve posted his spoilers, Matt James threw fans off by uploading a photo of himself with a new woman — Michelle Young — who will be joining the cast on Tuesday night.

James took to Instagram to share a photo of himself holding hands with Young after she stepped out of a limo.

“Better late than never,” he captioned the pic, adding a red heart emoji.

Fans immediately took to the comments section, many confused by who was in the photo, and others wondering if James posted the pic by mistake.

“Wait, what is happening?” one fan commented.

“Matt, this caption,” added another.

“Interesting,” a third wrote.

Young will be part of a group of five women that will meet James on this week’s episode. The two appear to have an instant spark, and, according to Reality Steve, Young will be this season’s runner up.

