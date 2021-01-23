Matt James Shares Snap With a new Woman & Fans Are Freaking out

On Friday evening, Matt James took to Instagram to share a teaser from the upcoming episode of The Bachelor. The photo is of himself meeting a new woman — Michelle Young — who is set to join the cast on Monday night along with four other “new” ladies.

Fans lit up the comments section of the post, questioning James, perhaps because of the caption he chose.

“Better late than never,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

It appears as though several fans didn’t know that more women will be joining James on his journey to find love, despite ABC previously confirming those rumors. Additionally, for those who read spoilers, seeing that post may have been a bit confusing.

Even former Bachelorette Ali Manno was wondering if James made a mistake.

“Part of me thinks the Bachelor producers don’t know you posted this and it will be taken down shortly,” she commented.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Young Is a 27-Year-Old Teacher

Michelle Young, 27, is an elementary school teacher from Woodbury, Minnesota. Not much is known about Michelle, as ABC has not yet released her official bio for the show, but simply looking at her social media tells us that she is an athlete, not unlike Matt, and that basketball is her sport of choice.

“I’ve potentially found someone who is going to change the world with me,” Michelle is heard saying in a promo for the upcoming season, according to The Sun.

Young isn’t super active on social media. Her Instagram account consists of only four photos, the first uploaded on April 3, 2020.

‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Reveal That Michelle Young Will Make it to the Finale

Matt James will get very close to Michelle Young over the next few weeks. According to Reality Steve, she is one of the two women that make it to the finale. While Steve has confirmed that Michelle will be the only added cast member to make it to hometown dates (and beyond), he has also confirmed that she isn’t the woman that Matt will choose in the end.

Rachael Kirkconnell has long-been-suspected of winning Matt’s heart. Reality Steve had heard her name very early on, but only recently confirmed that she is the woman that James ends up with. Interestingly, Steve said he does not know if Matt actually proposes, but he has confirmed that Matt and Rachael are still together post-show.

As for Matt’s latest Instagram upload, fans seemed totally thrown for a loop. Many were wondering if Matt posted in error, perhaps spoiling his own season. Others were quick to figure out that if he posted something like this with one woman, she probably wasn’t the winner.

“What is happening? Lol,” one fan commented.

“Now we for sure know she didn’t win,” another wrote.

“Are you allowed to post this Matthew?” added a third.

“Matt are you drunk posting?” a fourth wrote.

“It’s not too late to delete this,” a fifth commented.

