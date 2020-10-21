Are Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Married Yet?

Fans of Bachelor Nation are well aware that Wells Adams is dating Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, but have the two tied the knot?

Hyland and Adams have not officially gotten married just yet.

Their wedding was supposed to go down on August 8, 2020, but it was postponed because of the pandemic. In order to celebrate the day, however, they went to a winery and took some fun pictures together, which they posted on their Instagrams.

Speaking on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday, Hyland dished, “It was my first time out of the house, out of quarantine, and we went to a winery… We went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor.”

She continued, “I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy. And my bridesmaids, they got a real wedding bouquet for me and surprised me… And we took fake wedding pictures for fun.”

How Did the Couple Meet?

True to a modern-day romance, the pair actually met on Twitter, while Wells was bartending on Bachelor In Paradise.

Even before that, though, Hyland had vocalized her crush on the actor and had posted about him on social media. In July 2016, she wrote, “Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot.”

Then, in August 2017, Hyland posted about her beau-to-be once again, and wrote, “OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise.”

Adams responded, “Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I’m kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland.”

Hyland then clapped back, “I’ll start working on my garnishing skills. Oh and I require 35% of your tips…. or free dogs,” to which Adams wrote, “Deal.”

In a later interview, Wells shared that it was after this public back-and-forth that he slid into Hyland’s DMs.

The Pair Goes Public With Their Relationship

Hyland and Wells went public with their relationship on Halloween 2017. When he spoke to People at the time, he said, “We did talk about next year’s one, and we’ve got a really good [idea],” he said. “It’s definitely in the vein of two things that we love dearly, and gender-bending happens again.”

Adams popped the question in Fiji in July 2019.

Since then, the couple appears to be going strong. On October 21, Hyland told People that she and the Bachelor star celebrated their third anniversary by voting.

She explained, “On our anniversary, we sat down … and had all of our ballots and research laid out before us… We filled out our ballots and walked our ballots over to the official dropoff box and triple-checked to make sure that it wasn’t one of the fake ones that are lying around California.”

She said, “And then Wells cooked us dinner and we exchanged gifts and that was that.”

