Daisy Coleman Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daisy Coleman, one of the young women featured in the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, which follows two young women who were allegedly raped as teenagers, died by suicide on Tuesday night. She was 23.

Coleman alleged she was raped by a high school football player in January 2012 at a house party in Missouri. Audrie & Daisy, which was released in 2016, chronicled her experience dealing with the assault.

Coleman’s mother, Melinda, told TMZ that her daughter’s body was discovered after she called the police to do a welfare check.

Melinda told the outlet, “She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!”

She continued, “She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone.”

1. Coleman’s Brother Died in a Car Accident in 2019

Last year, the youngest of Coleman’s three brothers, Tristan, was killed in a car crash in Western Kansas, according to the Kansas City Star.

Tristan was driving with his mother Melinda at the time– she was found in stable condition at a Kansas hospital. Tristan was 19 at the time of his death.

In a 2019 interview with Inked Magazine, Coleman said, “My little brother was my best friend.”

In 2009, Coleman’s father, physician Michael Coleman, was involved in a “tragic accident” that claimed his life, according to a previous Heavy article. Daisy was in the car at the time of the accident.

One year later, the family moved to Maryville.

2. Matthew Barnett Pleaded Guilty to a Second Degree Misdemeanor Charge in 2014

As outlined in the Netflix documentary, Coleman said she was raped by high school football player Matthew Barnett in January 2012. Her mother discovered her passed-out on the family’s front porch in freezing temperatures the morning after the alleged assault. Then came the onslaught of bullying, which led to the Coleman family moving to another town.

A felony assault charge was brought against Barnett, according to the Kansas City Star, but it was later dropped.

According to a previous Heavy article, an online petition on Change.org claimed the charges were dropped before forensic results were ever returned.

The Kansas City Star reported that the case was reopened in 2013 after a report in The Star “caused the small-town scandal to go viral.”

Barnett later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment. He was sentenced to two years probation.

3. Coleman Attempted Suicide in 2014

In 2014, Coleman was rushed to the hospital after a suicide attempt.

The Kansas City Star reported that one day prior to the suicide attempt, Coleman attended a party. Afterward, she was “attacked… on a number of Twitter accounts.” According to a previous Heavy article, Coleman was called a “hypocrite” and a “slut” by girls who she previously considered her friends.

At the time, The Daily Mail reported that Coleman was in the hospital with “possible brain damage” following her suicide attempt.

On the Monday after her daughter’s suicide attempt, Melinda reportedly wrote on Facebook, “My daughter has been terrorized to the point she tried to kill herself last night. She may never be ok.”

Melinda later told the Daily Mail, “She has been through so much and she has done so little. All the other kids are out partying and doing all this stuff and she isn’t, she’s at home with me all the time. The second they see her at a party for five minutes drinking a Redbull it’s all over Facebook and they’re tearing her to smithereens… They just won’t leave her alone, Literally, I have a large grocery bag full of the messages that I’ve printed off Facebook. Full of them. F*** you comments, get out of town, all of it.”

4. She Co-Founded the Organization SafeBAE Following Her Rape Case

SafeBAE is a “survivor-founded, student-led national organization whose mission is to end sexual assault among middle and high school students.”

The organization’s website lists its goals as raising awareness about sexual assault in middle and high schools, providing education around consent, and engaging all students to be part of the solution, among other initiatives.

5. She Worked as a Tattoo Artist in Colorado

As of April 2019, Coleman was working as a tattoo artist in Colorado. A 2019 interview with Inked Magazine revealed that Coleman was still “working through layers of trauma.”

Asked how it felt to share her truth and how the publicity from the film had impacted her life, Coleman said, “It was refreshing to tell my story artistically through “Audrie & Daisy.” It was a lot different from doing television interviews because every reporter has a story they’re looking for. But with “Audrie & Daisy,” it was just my story and my life. I think publicity has always been a struggle with my self-love. It’s hard staying true to yourself when a lot of people share their opinions of who you should and shouldn’t be.”