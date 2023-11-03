Spoilers for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 6: Sparks Fly & Frustrations Rise

Spoilers for the November 2 episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” tease that there are chaotic relationship shifts on the horizon.

There have been a couple of fairly steady romances developing on the beach so far. Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant have been pretty steady, but a new arrival could turn that upside down. Brayden Bowers and Rachel Recchia had a great date together, and Tyler Norris connected with Mercedes Northrup.

Kat Izzo had a significant meltdown over a shift in her latest romance, and “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers reveal she will set her sights on someone else’s connection.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Bachelorette’ Charity Lawson Arrives

A “Bachelor in Paradise” preview shared on the show’s Instagram page provides spoilers about what could rock Isichei and Bryant’s relationship. “The Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson arrives on the beach, and she is ready to dish out the scoop on the men from her season.

Luckily, just like when former “The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown arrived earlier in the season, Lawson isn’t there to go on any dates. However, she will face some tough questions, at least from Isichei.

When the two ladies get a moment alone to talk, Isichei will ask about Bryant. Will Lawson scare Isichei away from Bryant based on how her relationship with him ended?

An additional preview posted on the “Bachelor in Paradise” Instagram page showed Isichei telling bartender Wells Adams that Lawson told her to stay away from Bryant. At some point, she will experience some tears as well.

Bryant is shown in the preview asking, in a moment speaking just to the camera, “Charity, how keen are you on destroying my life?”

New Connections Are Explored

Play

ABC noted some additional “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers for the November 2 episode. Izzo and Tanner Courtad will “discuss their future.” Given how upset Izzo got when he went on a date with Davia Esther, this conversation could be a bit tense.

Blake Moynes and Jess Girod recently faced a tough conversation too. He thought they were solid as a couple, but she admitted she wasn’t on the same page. In fact, “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers from a preview posted on YouTube indicate she will pursue a possible connection elsewhere.

Viewers can expect more than one new love triangle to develop with episode 6. With Courtad smitten with Esther, Izzo will set her sights on John Henry Spurlock. The problem there is, of course, he’s currently with Olivia Lewis.

In addition, Girod manages to get Norris alone and they will express their interest in one another. The pair will share a kiss, and this could be bad news for Northrup and Moynes.

Who Gets Engaged in the Finale?

A few more episodes remain before the season 9 “Bachelor in Paradise” finale airs. According to blogger and podcaster Reality Steve, there is plenty more in store for viewers.

In a November 2 Instagram post, Reality Steve shared some spoilers on which couples last beyond filming. He noted that Izzo and Spurlock actually stick together, and even seemingly get engaged in the finale. He believes they are still together.

Bryant and Isichei will apparently work through this temporary obstacle involving Lawson. “Bachelor in Paradise” fans will be happy to know they seemingly get engaged in the finale too.

Norris won’t end up pursuing things with Girod, though, according to Reality Steve’s spoilers. Norris will stick with Northrup but split with her before leaving the beach. In addition, Moynes will decide to leave on his own at some point soon.

Plenty of “Bachelor in Paradise” fans are rooting for Recchia and Bowers after their sizzling date. Unfortunately, that will not last either. Reality Steve indicates Becca Serrano, from Zach Shallcross’ “The Bachelor” season, shows up and takes Bowers on a date.

Bowers decides to stick with Serrano, which prompts Recchia to decide to head home. Serrano, though, gets cold feet or something similar and leaves rather than give Bowers a rose.

Episode 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise” is shaping up to be a pivotal one for season 9 and fans will not want to miss a minute of what’s ahead.