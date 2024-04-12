‘Golden Bachelor’ Stars Susan Noles & Kathy Swarts Post Video About Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist Divorce

Two stars from “The Golden Bachelor” asked fans to be kind following news that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are divorcing after just three months of marriage. The Bachelor Nation couple broke the news during an April 12, 2024, appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Moments after Turner and Nist’s announcement, “Golden Bachelor” hopefuls turned podcast partners Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts spoke to ask fans for compassion for their friends.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susan Noles & Kathy Swarts Found Out the News on TV

In a joint video posted to Instagram, Noles, who officiated Turner and Nist’s wedding, and Swarts said they believed the two were deeply in love.

“We just watched it on TV,” Swarts said of the breakup announcement. “It is sad, it is tragic. Please people be kind. These are our friends. The love didn’t work out, but they’re great people. Our hearts are breaking for them.”

Noles added, “And don’t give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that. There are so many people out there who are still in love. And I truly believe those two fell in love.”

“They have their reasons, I’m sure,” Noles added of the sudden split. “So be supportive everybody. Stay positive, and we wish them all the best.”

“Love and peace,” Swarts added.

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist had Trouble Deciding Where To Live

On January 4, 2024, star following a quicker-than-usual courtship on the ABC dating show, Turner and Nist tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony. Addressing the super-fast timeline, Turner, 72, explained on ‘The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “We’re old! We didn’t want to put off what we really felt was right.

But the newlyweds put off living together. The couple never moved in together and were still residing in separate states three months after getting married, according to TMZ.

Turner lives in Indiana, while Nist, 70, lives and works in New Jersey. An insider told TMZ that while the newlyweds visited each other several times during their marriage, they hesitated to combine homes because it would take too long. Neither wanted to leave their children and grandchildren, either.

On GMA, Turner explained the decision to divorce, and he pinned it on the living situation. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” the “Bachelor” star said on the ABC morning program.

Nist thanked fans for all of their “love and support,” adding, “I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

On social media, some fans weren’t buying the explanation.

“They could have just kept both houses and divided their time between the two. A lot of people do that! They have a lake house and a city house. More to it! He’s probably got his eye on someone else or another tv show. He’s been bit by the fame bug and it’s not going to make him happy!” one commenter wrote in the comment section of Noles and Swarts’ video.

“It just goes to show no matter how old you are, don’t get married after 2 months of knowing someone. So sad,” another wrote.

