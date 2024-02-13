Sydney Gordon Is Friends With a Famous ‘Bachelor’ Alum

Sydney Gordon is a 28-year-old Newport, Rhode Island vintage store owner who is a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Gordon is also friends with one very well-known Bachelor Nation star, who lives in Rhode Island as well.

Gordon clashed with fellow contestant Maria Georgas on the February 5 episode of Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” accusing her of bullying behavior, which Georgas denied. Many fans on social media accused Gordon of exaggerating, setting her up as a potential villain for the season.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sydney Gordon Is Described as ‘a Boss Woman’ Who Is ‘Entrepreneurial’

Gordon’s “Bachelor” biography describes her as “a boss woman looking to add romance to her life. She is smart, free-spirited and entrepreneurial, which has led to her owning her own successful vintage store.”

The bio says Gordon says “what she’s doing now is her dream job.” She described her life as “very full.”

“I am so ready to find my forever person.” The store owner knows Joey checks a lot of her dating boxes and hopes to leave ‘The Bachelor’ engaged to the love of her life,” she says in the bio. “Sydney wants a man who is as adventurous as she is — she’s willing to book a same-day international flight and just go. So, Joey, pack your bags and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime with Sydney.”

2. Sydney Gordon Is Friends With Bachelor Nation Alum Ashley Iaconetti Haibon

Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti Haibon came to the defense of “Bachelor” contestant Sydney Gordon after Gordon and contestant Maria Georgas clashed. In so doing, Iaconetti Haibon revealed that she is friends with Gordon back home in Rhode Island, where both women live.

According to Reality TV World, Iaconetti Haibon previously wrote of Gordon on her Instagram Story, “Wwhaaatt how did my friend [Sydney] get on The Bachelor?!”

“Please be kind to our friend,” Iaconetti Haibon wrote in her Instagram Story, sharing a photo showing her with Gordon and former contestant Jill Chin, after the conflict arose between Gordon and Georgas.

Iaconetti Haibon wrote, “Sometimes you just have to have been there to understand why people made the moves they did.”

Gordon then shared Iaconetti Haibon’s post to her own Instagram story. Iaconetti Haibon also spoke about the situation on her podcast.

Iaconetti Haibon and her husband Jared Haibon “work with Sydney in Rhode Island on their social media pages,” US Weekly reported, adding, “They previously teased to Us Weekly that Sydney could be at odds with the women competing.”

Iaconetti Haibon also spoke to former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins on their “Almost Famous” podcast.

On the podcast, she said the show’s edit made it seem like “an argument about nothing. And I’m sure it’s not an argument about nothing.”

3. Sydney Gordon, Who Describes Herself as an ‘Old Soul,’ Runs a Digital Marketing Firm as Well as the Vintage Clothing Store

Gordon is a Rhode Island business owner with a vintage store in Newport, accordingto the Providence Journal.

Gordon is “the owner of Folk Vintage Co., a vintage store on Thames Street in Newport,” the newspaper reported.

The website for Folk Vintage Co. says that “28 year old Sydney Gordon always valued sustainability and the art of vintage fashion.”

It quotes her as saying, “I have an old soul.”

The website says:

Folk Vintage is a Vintage shop located on 446 Thames street, Newport, Rhode Island. Once on Spring Street in 2022, Folk started the new year on Thames. Folk carries hand selected vintage pieces curated by Sydney. Sydney’s love for vintage and sustainability all started when she would thrift in college at the Goodwills in South Florida. Sydney studied Digital Marketing and Photography at Lynn University in Boca Raton Florida. Sydney puts her knowledge to use with her other business– Syd Gord Studio which is a marketing agency where Sydney manages her clients online presence.

An issue of Rhode Island Monthly. features a photo of Iaconetti Haibon that was taken by Sydney Gordon.

According to Business Insider, Iaconetti Haibon once wore a rainbow crocheted dress from Gordon’s store on the show.

On Instagram, she described herself as, “Sydney, an enthusiast of sustainable and vintage fashion. In the year 2022, I established my very own vintage sanctuary.”

4. Sydney Gordon, Who Was Voted ‘Most School Spirit’ in High School, Once Taught English in Thailand

Gordon was voted “most School Spirit in high school,” according to her “Bachelor” biography.

It notes: “Sydney lived in Thailand, where she taught English.”

“Post college Sydney traveled and lived in places like Thailand, Turkey, and Australia and came to find out that Newport Rhode Island is where she wanted to claim her forever home,” Folk Vintage’s about me page reads.

“Newport is not only my forever home, it is also Folk Vintage that is my home, I hope Folk feels like home to others too,” the site quotes Gordon as saying.

5. On Instagram, Sydney Gordon Models Her Vintage Clothes & Described Herself as Being Able to ‘Hustle Anything in Free Throw Shots’

On her Instagram page, Gordon has posted photos of the “Bachelor.”

She also gives insights into her personality and life. With one photo, she described herself as “just a girl that loves her city and can hustle anyone in free throw shots.”

On Mother’s Day, she posted a photo with her mom, revealing that her mother works at the vintage clothing store.

Fans of the show have filled up Gordon’s comment threads with remarks about the feud with Georgas; some comments are very negative to Gordon.

