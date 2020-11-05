Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette Spoilers: Why She Replaced Clare Crawley

Watch out, Clare Crawley. There’s a new bachelorette in town, and her name is Tayshia Adams.

After a very dramatic, though some may argue anti-climactic season, Clare is being sent home. Or did she decide to go home? There are a number of different claims out there– while some say that Clare chose to leave once she fell for Dale and “refused to come out of her room” to film with the other men, others are saying producers forced her out.

In recent weeks, according to Cosmpolitan, news has surfaced that the show actually intended to replace Clare from the get-go. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Reality Steve was the first to report this tidbit. He explained, “this was in production’s plan before Clare’s season started. They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the Bachelorette by Tayshia. Did Clare know? No. Did the guys know? No. But production sure as hell did.”

On top of that, Clare has also ‘liked’ a number of tweets by people claiming that production forced her out, making it clear what her position on the matter.

But now that Clare’s out, what are the top spoilers for Tayshia’s season?

Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know major spoilers from Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette.

On the Thursday, November 5 episode of the show, Clare says goodbye to Bachelor Nation, and Tayshia steps in.

The guys meet Tayshia during a cocktail party when the contestants, frankly, have no idea what’s going on or how things are about to pan out. According to Reality Steve, the men brought in for Tayshia’s season who weren’t on Clare’s season won’t be introduced until the next episode.

The big spoiler is who the final four of the season are. If you don’t want to know, don’t keep reading.

Tayshia’s final four are Ivan, Zac C, Brendan, and Ben, per Reality Steve.

Perhaps the biggest spoiler, even though we won’t divulge all the details now, is that Brendan is the man Tayshia wanted to end up with, but that didn’t happen. He left before a proposal was possible– what’s the drama there? Apparently, Brendan divorced his ex-wife just over a year ago, and his family didn’t show up for hometown dates.

Tayshia ends up picking Zac, instead of Brendan, because Steve says that the former was “the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love.” Another spoiler is that the two don’t end up getting engaged.

Steve writes, “As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess. Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last. She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we stand at this point. I know people will scour their IG pages for any clue they can find, but I wouldn’t count on anything being spoiled there. But when filming wrapped at the end of August, Tayshia had chosen Zac C. over Ben.”

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette will air at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

