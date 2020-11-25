Tayshia Adams Threatens to Boot Contestants From The Bachelorette

Stop reading now if you want to avoid SPOILERS for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette saw Tayshia Adams cut a cocktail party short after confronting the men about her integrity being questioned.

Last week, viewers saw contestant Noah Erb hop a fence at a group date he was not on and then win that group date rose. During his one-on-one time with Adams, Erb told her, “It’s kind of been implied that you gave me the rose to just shake things up.”

Erb did not provide names, so Adams decided to address the matter with all of the men. She told them, “I’m a grown woman and I can make decisions based off of what I want to do and if you’re going to be questioning me, like I’ll gladly walk you outside.”

The canceled cocktail party was the last opportunity for some of the contestants vying for her heart to speak with her before the Rose Ceremony. Despite it being the season’s seventh episode, it is only Adams’ second rose ceremony and third episode as lead. She joined mid-season after previous Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, exited early engaged to Dale Moss.

Adams Is Upset her Integrity Is Being Called Into Question

Adams’ “great night” turned sour after Erb shared his claims contestants were accusing her of drumming up drama over who received a rose.

During an in-the-moment interview, Adams said, “I have no need to have you in my life if you’re going to question my integrity when all I’ve been is nothing but vulnerable and honest with you. So, if that’s the way that you feel, I don’t need to waste my time on you anymore.”

After confronting the men, she confided in the franchise’s longtime host Chris Harrison that she was hurt by the accusations, calling it her “biggest fear.”

