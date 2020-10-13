Chris Harrison Says Tayshia Adams Is NOT the New ‘Bachelorette’

Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS about season 16 of The Bachelorette. Clare Crawley‘s departure from The Bachelorette just two weeks into filming isn’t much of a secret among Bachelor Nation. Neither is Tayshia Adams’ role as replacement as the show’s lead. But host Chris Harrison is still playing mum on the swap.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harrison wouldn’t say that Adams is taking over for Crawley. He wouldn’t exactly deny it either, though.

Here’s what little information was gleaned from ET’s talk with Harrison:

Crawley Isn’t “Wasting Time” This Season

When Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette back in March, she told Good Morning America that her age would be a positive.

“For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” Crawley told GMA.

Apparently that was a sign of things to come. Crawley knew exactly what she wanted when she reportedly decided on former NFL wide receiver Dale Moss just 12 days into filming.

“She came into this unbelievably sincere and serious about finding love, finding a man, and it really wasn’t about the pomp and circumstance for her. It wasn’t about all the pageantry. It was about coming in and finding somebody, and I really respect the fact that this woman knows exactly what she wants and she is not afraid to go get it,” Harrison told ET.

With Crawley opting to leave the show so early, ABC pegged Adams to fill the void, although Harrison won’t quite admit that yet.

Adams is Not the Bachelorette, But Also “Not Not the Bachelorette“

Yeah, you read that right. Harrison did some serious fence-sitting in the interview regarding the rumors about Adams.

He said Adams being spotted on the Bachelorette set by Daily Mail photographers doesn’t necessarily mean anything. Harrison noted other Bachelor alumni like Becca [Kufrin], JoJo [Fletcher], and Wells [Adams] were all on set this season as well.

“In all seriousness, Tayshia is a very good friend of mine,” Harrison told ET. “I absolutely love and adore this woman, and I would love for her to have that opportunity to be the Bachelorette, should that ever arise. She would be a great candidate. She always was. She was on the top of our list from the start.”

Sorry Chris, we’re not buying it.

