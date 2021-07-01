Tayshia Adams Goes off on Internet Trolls in Defense of Kaitlyn Bristowe

Tayshia Adams has nothing but love and support for Kaitlyn Bristowe!

The former “Bachelorette” star spoke out about Bristowe’s decision to call out internet trolls who keep commenting about her apparent changed appearance, and accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery after appearing on the ABC reality dating show the first time around.

“Kaitlyn Bristowe calling out those haters, specifically about her appearance. You know what? I think it’s great and it’s about time some of these people get put in their place,” Adams said during a recent episode of the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast. “You’re always told, ‘Just ignore it. You’re above that. Don’t give these people attention,’ she added.

“But there’s a certain point when you’re just like, ‘OK, stop. I’m human, too. Enough is enough. What makes you feel like you can talk to me the way you’re talking to me? Does it make you feel better to say that, to send that, to tweet that?’ … So Kaitlyn, keep doing you! All of y’all out there, if you do have haters, whatever! That’s showing their insecurity way more than it’s saying anything about you,” Adams added, according to the Bachelor Nation website.

Adams’ comments come after Bristowe spoke up for herself on social media. “So sick of women commenting on my face,” Bristowe tweeted on June 17. The “Dancing With the Stars” champ went on to share what she has had done in an effort to stop the negative chatter surrounding her look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Strongly Believes That Women Should Lift Each Other up

It’s no surprise that ABC chooses strong women to take on the role of “The Bachelorette,” and sometimes, these women turn out to be excellent role models for younger fans who watch the show. This is undoubtedly the case when it comes to Adams.

“I don’t know why women tear each other down. I really don’t. It’s so much more rewarding and such a happier world when we just are lifting each other up. A compliment from another woman feels so good,” Adams said.

She went on to say that she feels like people go after others in order to make themselves feel better on some level.

“I feel like people try to knock other people down just to put themselves on a level playing field. Like, ‘Oh, she got her lips done but that sh*t’s fake. Now, she’s fake.’ They try to belittle it, belittle her, belittle the person because it, in some way, levels the playing field between y’all,” Adams said.

She added, “you think that she is pretty — but you just want to bring her back down in case she’s a little too high, she’s being very successful or whatever it is.”

Adams Isn’t Afraid to Speak up for Herself, Either

Adams hasn’t faced criticism the same way that Bristowe has over the past several months, but she isn’t shy when it comes to speaking her mind either way.

For example, amid rumors that Adams and her fiance, Zac Clark, had split, she spoke up and told fans to not even put that negative energy out into the world.

“There are all of these weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and Zac and I are broken up. Everything is good,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly.

“Not gonna lie, I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol. I love that there’s so much love and support around our relationship but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us,” she added in a written message.

