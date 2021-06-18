‘The Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kaitlyn Bristowe clapped back at rumors about her appearance–again. “The Bachelorette” star-turned-TV-host has long been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, and while that’s nothing new, the scrutiny has become worse since she landed her recent role alongside Tayshia Adams as co-host of the ABC dating show.

After seeing Bristowe on the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” many fans are convinced the 35-year-old reality star has gone under the knife due to how different she looks today from when she made Bachelor Nation debut on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor” back in 2015.

But in a new social media response, Bristowe gave a rundown on what she has done to her face—and what she hasn’t.

Bristowe Answered a Fan Comment About How She Looks ‘Different’ Today

It was just in April 2021 that Bristowe told Instagram followers she was at a plastic surgeon’s office, but she reiterated that it wasn’t to get work done on her face.

“Everyone seems to think I always go under the knife for surgery, but I haven’t till now,” she wrote, before revealing that she was getting her ear lobes fixed after years of wearing heavy earrings had stretched out the holes in her ears. She noted that she was undergoing a 15-minute corrective process that involved stitches, but that it wasn’t facial surgery.

Bristowe was prompted to once again address plastic surgery buzz this week when a Twitter user noted that something seemed “different” about her. The social media user tagged Bristowe and said they couldn’t put their “finger” on why she looks so different.

In response, Bristowe reminded the fan that “Bachelor” viewers first met her six years ago and that she is getting older.

“6 years since I was on the show,” she wrote. “Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight.”

Bristowe also clapped back at another commenter who wrote, “She doesn’t even look like the same person. Would never guess it was her.”

“Hahaha. ‘Unrecognizable Kaitlyn Bristowe goes under the knife for ear lobe plastic surgery,’” Bristowe wrote.

Bristowe Clarified Her Comments With a Follow-Up Post About Her ‘Brow Lift’

Bristowe later posted a video to Twitter to clarify what she meant by “brow lift” as she noted that some of her friends were freaking out because they thought it meant she had surgery.

“Let me clarify brow lift because I’m having a chuckle over here,” she told fans in the follow-up post. “Brow lift, I didn’t go under the knife. All of my friends were like ‘WHAT?’ No I just got Botox to lift the brows. Yeah.”

This is not the first time Bristowe has admitted that gets Botox treatments. In an Instagram post in February 2021, she told fans she enjoys coloring her hair and “using fun make up, fake lashes, skincare.”

“I also like a little filler and botox,” she added.

