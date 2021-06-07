Are Zac & Tayshia Still Together?

Are Zac and Tayshia still together after getting engaged on “The Bachelorette“? That’s the question on many minds this week after rumors that the two have split have been circulating nonstop.

The couple had been living together in New York City — Zac’s hometown — before Tayshia left to film “The Bachelorette” alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe — the two former stars of the show were tapped by ABC to fill in for Chris Harrison. Tayshia then spent several weeks filming in New Mexico, seeing Zac only once while she was in quarantine, per production protocol.

Since Tayshia has returned from filming, there have been plenty of rumors that she and Zac had gone their separate ways. As Heavy reported back in March, fans were quick to notice that Zac’s mom unfollowed Tayshia — and her “Click Bait” podcast — on Instagram. At the time, it had been a full month since the couple had posted about each other on social media, sending fans into a tailspin.

There was also that whole thing when Tayshia wasn’t wearing her engagement ring for a while, but she took to her Instagram Stories to clear things up. Tayshia revealed that she dropped her ring off at the jeweler to have it resized, and reassured fans that she was still very much happy and in love with Zac.

“There are all of these weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and Zac and I are broken up. Everything is good,” she said, according to Us Weekly. In addition, it appeared as though Zac’s mom was having some technical difficulties; she was shown as refollowing both accounts a short while later.

So, where does the couple stand now?

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Still Convinced That Zac & Tayshia Have Split

While fans don’t expect Zac and Tayshia to document every waking moment of their lives on social media, many feel as though the couple would share a snap of themselves here and there, which is something Zac and Tayshia rarely do. In fact, they haven’t shared a photo together since May 7.

Fans can accept the fact that Zac and Tayshia want to keep their personal lives out of the media, but given how much most other “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” couples share on social, this different behavior is certainly causing a stir.

Reddit threads dedicated to figuring out exactly what’s going on with Zac and Tayshia have been filling up with comments for weeks, but the truth is, no one really knows what’s going on between the couple — except for the couple themselves.

Tayshia Is Still Wearing Her Engagement Ring

Perhaps there is no better sign that Zac and Tayshia are still a couple than this: Tayshia is still wearing her engagement ring. Although she hasn’t talked much about Zac on her Instagram Stories, her ring has been present in just about every one that she’s done, which suggests that she is very much still engaged.

Although Tayshia and Zac haven’t been commenting on each other’s posts or sharing photos together on Instagram, they have been liking each other’s posts on a regular basis, which is another sign that things between them are just fine.

Moreover, Heavy previously reported that Tayshia seemed to acknowledge her relationship — albeit subtly — in an Instagram Story that she posted on June 2. Tayshia was out and about in Greenwich Village when she shared a photo of a couple of plants. “Was told I couldn’t get a puppy, so here we are,” she captioned the pic, adding the hashtag “plant mom.” While she didn’t tag Zac in the pic, it seems like her comment was aimed directly at him.

