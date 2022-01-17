Is ‘The Bachelor’ on Television Tonight? Plus, Spoilers for Next Week

Fans of “The Bachelor” might be wondering why the show isn’t airing on Monday, January 17, 2022, and will have to wait another week to see how things play out on week 3. The schedule for Clayton Echard‘s season has been changed slightly, thanks to football.

Most folks around the country will have the NFL Wild Card Game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams playing on ABC on Monday night. Because of this, Echard’s journey to find love will be paused, but is set to resume on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Fans who watched the January 10, 2022, episode of “The Bachelor” were left with a bit of a cliffhanger. Echard ended up giving a group date rose to Cassidy Timbrooks, but she ends up causing some problems, and Echard toys with the idea of taking the rose away ahead of the week’s rose ceremony.

Warning: If you do not wish to know what happens on the next episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ stop reading here.

Here’s what you need to know:

The 3rd Rose Ceremony Will Air on January 24, 2022

Echard has had a fairly bland season thus far, with minimal drama, although there are two women who appear to be stepping up to the villain role already. Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney seem to be rubbing fans the wrong way, and seem to be getting the infamous villain edit.

However, one of them is going to be sent home very soon.

“At the cocktail party before the rose ceremony, it’s found out either because she told someone who then spread it or something to that effect, that Cassidy Timbrooks was still texting a guy while she was in quarantine before she got her phone taken away. This news made it’s way back to Clayton, and even though Cassidy already had a group date rose from that week, he decides to take it away from her and send her home,” Reality Steve reported in his December 16, 2021 blog post.

So, at the beginning of the January 24, 2022, episode, Timbrooks will be sent home. At the subsequent rose ceremony, Echard will part ways with Ency Abedin, Kate Gallivan, and Tessa Tookes.

It’s unknown if the episode will end on another “to be continued…” or if a second rose ceremony will air the same night.

Finale Spoilers Have Yet to Be Revealed

Although fans have already been able to meet all of Echard’s women, and the season isn’t in a bubble — there will be lots of upcoming travel happening — Reality Steve has not been able to get confirmation about what happens on the show’s finale.

Reality Steve has already revealed that the for women who make it to Hometown Dates are Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, and Gabby Windey. From there, Echard sends Russell home, leaving him with Evans, Recchia, and Windey. It’s unclear what happens past this point.

The ABC finale teaser shows Echard telling three women that he was “intimate” with each of them, which leaves them all visibly upset. However, what transpires from there has somehow been kept under wraps.

READ NEXT: Has the ‘Bachelor’ Winner Been Revealed Yet? (Spoilers)