Clayton Echard Age & Height: How Old & How Tall Is ‘The Bachelor’ Star?

Clayton Echard’s “Bachelor” journey is set to kick off on Monday, January 3, 2022. Clayton hails from Columbia, Missouri, though he recently moved to Phoenix, Arizona.

The former football player, who first joined Bachelor Nation on Michelle Young‘s season of “The Bachelorette,” will meet his ladies at the “Bachelor” mansion, and will start to build connections.

Clayton will be looking for someone who is “funny, independent, intelligent and athletic,” according to his ABC bio. Clayton has already wrapped his season, and while it’s unclear whether or not he’s engaged, he did admit that he found love on the show.

“I did find love. I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well,” he said during an interview on “Good Morning America.”

So, what are Clayton’s stats? Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Is 6-Feet, 5-Inches Tall & Used to Play Football

Clayton is one of the tallest “Bachelor” stars to ever appear on the show. At 6-feet, 5-inches tall, Clayton is the same height as 2021’s “Bachelor,” Matt James.

Clayton played college football at the University of Missouri. After he graduated, he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He was cut before the season began, however.

“After outperforming 4 other tight ends on a tryout basis with the Seattle Seahawks, I signed on as a free agent. While there, I practiced daily with the team and played in 4 preseason games. I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster. Nonetheless, it was a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of,” his LinkedIn reads.

After leaving his football career behind, Clayton got into sales. He has worked for Stryker Orthopaedics since July 2016. It’s unclear how much time he’s taken off work, or if he has left his position with Stryker, but Clayton seems to be happy with his decision to go on reality television.

“I learned a lot about myself and it has been quite the journey,” he told “GMA.”

Clayton Will Turn 29 in April 2022

Clayton spent much of the 28th year of his life filming reality television, and he will head into age 29 with that behind him. Clayton will celebrate his birthday on April 29, 2022.

Clayton is a Taurus, which means that he is likely to be hard-working and diligent, but also stubborn and set in his ways, according to Costarastrology.

“Taurus can absolutely go on forever. They never feel fatigued. They are like machines. And no matter what they throw at them, they will inevitably overcome their obstacles because they’ve already prepared for every contingency. They are the hand-built truck that will never break down. They are the bulletproof vest that never rips,” the site’s description of Taurus reads, in part.

A Taurus is most compatible with Scorpios, Virgos, Capricorns, and other Taureans, according to MGBMindfulness.

