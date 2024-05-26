Fan-Favorite Bachelor Nation Alum Welcomes New Baby, Shares Name & Photos

A former contestant from “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelor” has just welcomed her second child. Tenley Molzahn and her husband, Taylor Leopold, now have two daughters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tenley Molzahn Welcomed Banks Alaia on May 23

On May 24, Molzahn took to her Instagram page to share the news. The photo that appeared as the thumbnail for “The Bachelor” star’s post showed her holding the new baby and smiling as she looked at her.

Molzahn’s husband cradled the baby’s head with one hand and leaned his head against his wife’s as he looked at his second daughter. The post contained an audio clip of the newborn crying, and Molzahn could be heard as well.

Text on the screen read, “She’s Here!” Molzahn noted the baby was born on May 23 at 9:48 p.m. In her caption, she wrote, “We have a beautiful and healthy baby girl in our arms! 🙌 More to come!!!”

On May 25, Molzahn shared a new Instagram post revealing the first full photos of the baby and shared her name. “Our family of four 🩷 Friends, meet Banks Alaia Leopold!”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star added, “She was born 8lb 6.4oz — no wonder I was hurting!!”

Molzahn continued, “Proud big sis is in love with her baby sister, Banks. She looks a lot like Rell did, but with extra squish.”

The couple welcomed their other daughter, Rell Jaymes Leopold, in September 2020.

Bachelor Nation Was Thrilled for Molzahn & Her Husband

Ahead of the baby’s birth, Molzahn had been open about how eager she was to deliver. She was not past her due date, yet, but she was struggling with feeling quite uncomfortable and dealing with a fair amount of pain.

Molzahn came very close to sharing a birthday with her second daughter. “The Bachelor” star celebrated her 40th birthday on May 19.

Her baby girl held out for four more days so Molzahn could enjoy her 40th birthday with her husband and daughter Rell.

The baby’s arrival announcement sparked a flurry of well-wishes from Bachelor Nation.

“Yayyyyyyy…CONGRATULATIONS 🩷🩷🩷,” commented “Bachelor in Paradise” star Haley Ferguson. She just welcomed her first child on April 27.

Former “Bachelor Pad” star Holly Julian added her congratulations, as did “Bachelor in Paradise” star Krystal Nielson. “Yay!!!!!!! Can’t wait to meet HER!!! 😍😍😍😍😍”

A fan gushed, “Congratulations on your new little love!”

“This is the most beautiful sound in the world!!!! Congratulations to your growing family,” another fan shared after hearing the audio of the newborn crying.

Once Molzahn shared the first full photos and the baby’s name, Bachelor Nation flooded the comments section.

“Congrats, Tenley! Such a beautiful family,” wrote Jade Roper Tolbert.

An Instagram user commented, “Oh my word I LOVE her name congrats to all!”

“Oh congratulations, she is just perfect. Rell looks like the best big sister already,” another comment read.

“OH MY SWEET SQUISHYNESS😍congrats Ten, so happy she is here! Enjoy all those sissie snuggles,🥹🩷🩷” read someone else’s note.

A different Instagram follower shared, “Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Congratulations!!! Such a stunning family! How did you just give birth??? You look friggin amazing!!! Great job, Mama!!! 💓”