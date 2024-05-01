‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Welcomes 1st Child, Shares Name & Photos

A former contestant from “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelor” has officially become a mother. Haley Ferguson shared the exciting news via her Instagram page on April 29.

Here’s what you need to know:

Haley Ferguson & Oula Palve Named Their Daughter Lovi

Ferguson shared several photos of her new baby girl on Instagram. “Lovi Lavigne Palve [Low-Vee]. You’re the love we’ve always known was coming,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star wrote.

The first photo in Ferguson’s post showed the newborn wrapped in a pink checkered blanket and a pink bow was on her head. Wooden blocks spelling out her name were arranged next to her.

“Been soaking up every second of the newborn bubble bliss,” Ferguson shared. She added, “Baby and I got home from the hospital yesterday and we are doing great! She is pure joy and we couldn’t be more in love.”

Lovi was born on April 27 at 4:28 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. Ferguson ended her caption with, “Welcome to the world sunshine girl!”

The other three photos Ferguson shared showed the newborn from several other angles in her bassinet as she blissfully slept through the photo shoot.

Bachelor Nation Went Wild Over Lovi’s Arrival

Several hours after Ferguson shared the news of Lovi’s arrival, her husband posted about her arrival on his Instagram page, too. “Lovi Lavigne Palve. She’s finally here! Her Mom is an absolute rock star and I’m so proud of her. I love you @hefergie11,” he wrote in the caption.

The photo Palve shared showed him cradling the newborn in his arms as he sat on the bed. Ferguson commented, “Love you so much. We are so lucky to have you.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star’s twin sister, Emily, did not wait long to rave over her niece’s arrival. After Lovi’s arrival had been announced, Emily shared a photo of her in her Instagram Stories. “She’s so cute I can’t even,” she wrote.

Emily welcomed her first child, a son named Beckham, with her husband in May 2023.

Bachelor Nation gushed over Lovi in the comments section of Haley’s Instagram post.

Tenley Molzahn, who is expecting her second baby soon, wrote, “Ahhh!!! She is beautiful!! You did it!!! Enjoy those sweet snuggles! Lovi is such a beautiful name!!”

Former “Bachelorette” star Andi Dorfman commented, “Awwww Congrats!!! So very happy for y’all! She’s perfection.”

Vanessa Grimaldi, who won Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” raved, “Gorgeous baby girl!!!!! Congratulations mama and papa !!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

A follower added, “OMG!! She is so perfect! That hair is amazing! I hope all is well with you mama, and welcome to motherhood ❤ also, love the name Lovi!”

“OMG🩷🩷🩷🩷SHE IS GORGEOUS🩷🩷🩷Congrats Mom and Dad🥰🥰🥰🥰💕💞Love her name too,🌸💕💞🩷” shared another enthusiastic follower.

Lovi was born with a lot of dark hair, and multiple comments on Haley’s post commented on how much they loved it.

Ferguson announced her pregnancy in October 2023 and had been open about pursuing IVF to make it happen. Soon after the pregnancy announcement, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star revealed she was expecting a girl.

The pregnancy announcement came a little more than a year after her June 2022 wedding in Las Vegas to Palve.