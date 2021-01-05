‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Final Four Winners

We may have just met the women vying for Matt James’ heart, but Reality Steve is already providing insight into The Bachelor’s final four contestants.

STOP! Do not read any further if you do not want to know spoilers for season 25 of The Bachelor.

Reality Steve has been open about the difficulty of reporting during quarantine, with fewer spoilers coming out of the bubble than when the dating franchise includes travel.

Still, he has confirmed three of the final four contestants: Serena Pitt, Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young. Viewers have yet to meet Young, she will enter with a second group of girls after the second rose ceremony. The final contestant rounding out the top four is rumored to be Bri Springs.

“I do not know who the 4th girl is, although I was told it was Bri Springs, I haven’t gotten the confirmation I needed,” he wrote on his website. “But since I’m just laying out everything for you that I was told pre-season, there you go.”

He continued, “If/When I get solid confirmation, I’ll let you know if Bri is in fact the 4th girl. Doesn’t mean she finished in 4th place. I’m just trying to give you the 4 girls that got hometown dates. Serena P., Rachael, and Michelle definitely did.”

Additional Women Will Enter After the Second Rose Ceremony

Reality Steve revealed five additional women will join after the second rose ceremony. The women, who were among the initial list of 43 possible contestants previously released, are Brittany Galvin, Catalina Morales, Kim Li, Michelle Young and Ryan Clator.

Previous reports included Madison Nelson, who has dated James, among the late entry contestants. However, Reality Steve wrote that he “was actually told once they found out she HAD dated Matt last summer, they decided against bringing her on.”

A previous contestant, Heather Martin, will also make an appearance this season. “Matt sends her home the same day she shows up,” wrote Reality Steve. “Another example where I don’t have any details surrounding this (does she show up on a date, cocktail party, group date, and what’s Matt’s reasoning, etc), I just know it happens.”

Reality Steve Reveals the Rumored Winner

While he does not have confirmation, Reality Steve revealed Kirkconnell is the rumored winner.

“Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell,” wrote the man behind many of Bachelor Nation’s biggest spoilers. “Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone.”

As he pointed out, he was being fed similar information about Madison Prewett for Peter Weber’s season. As viewers saw, Prewett made it to the top two but did not end up with Weber.

However, he is “positive Serena P and Michelle don’t win,” which makes Kirkconnell’s win all the more likely.

“Maybe Rachael did win. All I’m saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret because word is spreading around Cumming, GA faster than you can shake a stick at,” he added.

Viewers will have to stay tuned every Monday on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

