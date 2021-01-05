The Bachelor 2021 Matt James’ Spoilers on the Contestants

It’s time for a new season of The Bachelor, and if you just can’t wait to see what happens on the 2021 Season with Matt James, read on to find out more.

The season premiere airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, January 4, 2021 on ABC.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know what happens on The Bachelor Season 25.

James’ First Impression Rose Went to Abigail Heringer, Who Is Expected to Be a Fan Favorite

James gives out his first impression rose tonight, and the recipient is Abigail Heringer, according to Reality Steve. He expects her to be a fan favorite.

Heringer was well known in her hometown of Salem, Oregon, where she was an accomplished junior golfer and graduated high school with a nearly perfect grade point average, according to the Statesman Journal. The 25-year-old holds a degree in finance and lives in Portland, where she works as a financial analyst for a marketing and event company.

Heringer and her older sister, Rachel, were both born with congenital hearing loss. Her older sister became the youngest patient to undergo cochlear implantation surgery at Oregon Health & Science University, and Heringer also had the surgery at age 2, according to the Statesman Journal.

“”With her disability, if that can impact one other person, it’s worth sharing the story,” her mom , Suzie Heringer, told the newspaper.

Reality Steve Said Eight Contestants Are Eliminated During the Season Premiere & Named 12 Women Who Don’t Last Long on The Bachelor Season 25

Eight women are eliminated on the premiere episode of The Bachelor Season 25. Reality Steve didn’t say who the eight women were, but he did name 12 contestants who “don’t last long on the season.”

He wrote:

I just can’t pinpoint exactly when they went home. I’d say these women are all gone before the 3rd rose ceremony or so. There’s obviously more that would go home during that time, but these women I know aren’t major players at all this season: Alana Milne

Alicia Holloway

Amber Andrews

Carolyn Vallejo

Corrine Jones

Emani Curl

Illeana Pennetto

Khayla Epps

Kimberly Courneya

Kristin Hopkins

Saneh Ste. Clare

Sydney Johnson

He also listed three of the four women he knows “for sure” are among the final four. Those contestants are Serena Pitt, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Michelle Young.

Young is one of five women who entered the season after the second rose ceremony, he wrote. The other four are Brittany Galvin, Catalina Morales, Kim Li and Ryan Clator. Another person to join the other contestants later in the season is Heather Martin. She finished sixth place on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She became known as the girl who had never been kissed. Reality Steve writes she “shows up at some point this season as well as a contestant. Matt sends her home the same day she shows up.”

He wrote he has unconfirmed information on the fourth contestant of the final four.

“I do not know who the 4th girl is, although I was told it was Bri Springs, I haven’t gotten the confirmation I needed,” he wrote. “But since I’m just laying out everything for you that I was told pre-season, there you go. If/When I get solid confirmation, I’ll let you know if Bri is in fact the 4th girl. Doesn’t mean she finished in 4th place. I’m just trying to give you the 4 girls that got hometown dates. Serena P., Rachael, and Michelle definitely did.”

Reality Steve Stopped Short of Naming the Winner, But Said He Has Been Hearing Rumors

Reality Steve said he has heard rumors that the final two contestants were Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell, and that Rachael was the winner. However, he said he’s not sure if he believes the rumors, which came from Rachael’s small town of Cumming, Georgia.

It wouldn’t be the first time that he heard false rumors naming a winner. However, he said he was certain neither Michelle nor Serena P. was the winner.

He wrote:

So who wins? I was told ‘Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins.’ Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell. Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone. Problem is, I heard the same exact thing about Madi during Peter’s season. And I never ran with it because I was never convinced it was that easy. And it ended up being wrong anyway. Maybe Rachael did win. All I’m saying is that if she did, she, her family, and her friends are doing an awful job of keeping it secret because word is spreading around Cumming, GA faster than you can shake a stick at. So are these people just dumb and not keeping their mouth shut, or, is this another Madi situation where one person says it, it spreads like wildfire, and it isn’t true? I’m not 100% sold on it yet, but, I’m just telling you that’s the one I’ve heard most. I’m also positive Serena P and Michelle don’t win. So all signs are pointing to Rachael. Just kinda hilarious if it is true since her family apparently won’t shut up about it. Hey, maybe it is that easy this season?

