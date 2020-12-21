Who Gets Eliminated on The Bachelorette Tonight? 12/21/2020

Night one of the two-part finale of The Bachelorette season 16 begins tonight, December 21, and fans are wondering how it all ends for Tayshia Adams and the remaining men vying for her heart.

Traditionally, the Bachelorette lead eliminates another contestant after the final 3 (Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, and Brendan Morais) have their overnight fantasy suite dates. So, who goes how at the end of the penultimate episode? Here’s what we know. BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

According to Reality Steve, there is no rose ceremony during tonight’s episode, but contestant Brendan Morais eliminates himself from the competition.

Brendan Leaves the Competition Because He’s Not Ready for Marriage

According to Steve Carbone, Morais’s decision to eliminate himself was motivated by the pressure to propose to Adams at the end of the competition and the realization that he’s not ready to get married again. Carbone writes, “Brendan has the last overnight. During the day portion, they try on rings with Neil Lane and just look at an assortment of diamonds. This was clearly done to drive into Brendan’s head and make him uneasy about possibly proposing in a few days. At night, Brendan eliminates himself. He said he thought he was ready for an engagement, but realizes he’s still broken from his divorce. He leaves.”

Morais was married once before, as was Adams. Adams married her college boyfriend Josh Bourelle in 2016, and the two divorced in 2017.

Carbone’s spoiler suggests that Brendan and Tayshia do not make it to the overnight portion of their one-on-one date, and that he self-eliminates before the fantasy suite. Carbone reports that both Zac and Ivan chose to spend the night in the fantasy suite with Tayshia at the end of their respective dates. He also revealed that Zac and Ivan both admitted to being in love with Tayshia and that she apparently reciprocated those feelings.

Ben Returns Following His Elimination Last Week

With Brendan out of the competition, that should mean Tayshia’s down to deciding between her final two, Zac and Ivan – but maybe not.

Ahead of the Monday night episode, fans have learned with the help of Reality Steve that Ben comes back to the competition to tell Tayshia he loves her and hopefully earn a place back in teh finals. According to Carbone, “As Tayshia is getting ready for the rose ceremony, Ben shows up at her door. They talk, he tells her he’s in love with her, and the episode ends with Tayshia leaving Ben on the couch while she goes and talks to producers.”

This suggests that, at the end of tonight’s episode, there will still be 3 men for Tayshia to choose from. It’s as if Ben has stepped in to take Brendan’s place, even if only temporarily. Expect that night two of the finale will begin with Ben, Zac, and Ivan all in the picture and eager to win Tayshia’s heart.

Although Reality Steve originally reported that it was Ben and Zac as the final two, he has amended his finale spoilers to admit that he does not know how the season ends, or who goes home (and how) after Brendan eliminates during his fantasy suite date.

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette season 16 air on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22 at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Madison Prewett Weighs In on Bennett Jordan from The Bachelorette 2020