Theresa Nist Pleads With ‘Confused & Angry’ Fans

After a whirlwind romance on “The Golden Bachelor,” Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner are now navigating a whirlwind divorce. After announcing the end of their marriage during an interview on “Good Morning America,” Nist has returned to Instagram with an emotional post.

Nist noted she has received a lot of support from fans after the divorce announcement. However, she acknowledged she has also received quite a bit of negative feedback. She addressed both groups in her post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist Pleaded for Kindness

On April 15, Nist returned to Instagram for the first time since her GMA interview with Turner on April 12. She shared a Dr. Seuss quote that read, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Nist also included a lengthy caption with her Instagram post. “The Golden Bachelor” star started by thanking those who have supported her “from the bottom of my heart.” She wrote they were “All such wonderful human beings.”

“For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness,” Nist pleaded.

She noted this was a request not just for her, “But for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

“The Golden Bachelor” star also asked her Instagram followers to “please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way.” She closed her caption by encouraging everybody to “Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Thought Her Marriage to Gerry Turner Would Last

Despite the heartbreak of the quick divorce, Nist said “The Golden Bachelor” was “One of the most incredible experiences of my life.” She noted she has “many positives” she is taking away from the experience.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay,” she acknowledged.

Nist also wrote that what came from her experience with “The Golden Bachelor” was “Something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever.”

Unfortunately, she admitted, “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything.”

Bachelor Nation Had Plenty to Say in Response to Nist’s Post

The comments section of Nist’s Instagram post quickly filled with notes from fans and fellow co-stars.

“I love you my friend. I’m so happy to call you that… you’re beautiful inside and out,” wrote Leslie Fhima, who was Turner’s runner-up on “The Golden Bachelor.”

April Kirkwood commented, “I wish you the very best. I truly tried to tell you but this was your lesson to experience. Much love!”

Kirkwood already posted something on her own Instagram page that seemed to be a fairly snarky response to the divorce announcement. She previously made unflattering comments about Turner during a podcast episode, too.

“You’re never too old to dodge a bullet, ❤️❤️❤️” read a follower’s comment on Nist’s post.

“It should have not happened! Marriage isn’t a game! This isn’t funny at all and both you and Gerry were smiling on Good Morning America telling the whole world you are divorcing and acting like all happy about it,” criticized someone.

“If the living situation was an issue they should have figured that out before marriage and not rushed it. Marriage isn’t a joke,” agreed another commenter.

Someone else wrote, “For pity sake just tell the truth and real reason. You both could’ve made sacrifices if you truly wanted it!”

“This is very classy. I hope she finds someone better,” a fan wrote in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“I really hope this saga doesn’t end with Gerry hard-launching a 35 year old girlfriend in 6 weeks,” quipped another Redditor.