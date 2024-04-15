‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Seems to Shade Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Amid Divorce

“The Golden Bachelor” announcement from Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist that they were getting divorced prompted a lot of commentary from Bachelor Nation. Fans and franchise veterans shared their thoughts online, and former contestant April Kirkwood seemed to shade the couple in a social media post.

Here’s what you need to know:

April Kirkwood Posted About Drama

On April 12, Kirkwood took to Instagram to share a video and caption related to drama. Text added to the video at the beginning read, “[Point of View] watching drama you’re not involved in unfold around you.”

Kirkwood used a clip of the Lumidee song “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” to accompany her video. She wore a flowy, long dress and danced around outdoors while carrying a heart-shaped bag. She stopped to smell flowers at one point, skipped, and spun around at another.

In her caption, “The Golden Bachelor” star wrote, “Drama is part of the human experience but so is protecting your own inner peace.” Kirkwood continued, “Respect others on their journey through the highs and lows with grace & kindness.”

She also included a handful of hashtags at the end of her caption. One was “Bachelor Nation,” and another was “Uh Oh.” She also used “Drama” and “Dealing with drama.”

While Kirkwood did not reference Turner, Nist, or the divorce announcement, the timing of her post certainly suggested a connection. If this were a dig at the divorce situation, it would not be the first time Kirkwood had shaded others from the show.

Kirkwood Has Been Dramatic on Social Media Previously

During filming, Kirkwood grew very close to fellow contestants Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower. The quartet did press and events together and even planned a group trip for January.

However, when it came time for the trip, Kirkwood canceled. She shared some information about her decision not to join the rest of the “ASKN” crew, but things soon took a turn.

As Noles, Swarts, and Hulkower embraced the trip, Kirkwood posted on Instagram. She didn’t name the ladies, but her post was specifically about the trip and the others on it.

She indicated she was being taunted by people in areas where the other women lived. In addition, Kirkwood claimed only the other three women knew she had canceled.

“This is adult bullying and it is a low, dense energy…This is a poor example of what adult females should act like,” Kirkwood claimed.

Kirkwood also noted, “I seriously feel like I’m on the Golden Bachelor part two and I’m the new Teresa being targetted. Shame on you.”

In addition, as “The Golden Bachelor” aired, Kirkwood took digs at Turner in an interview.

During “The Viall Files” podcast, former “Bachelor” Nick Viall noted that Turner seemed great and empathetic. Kirkwood replied, “Yeah, I saw Gerry very differently.”

Kirkwood also shared that Turner tended to “look right past me” when they talked. “He did that constantly to me,” she recalled, noting it hurt her.

Many ‘Golden Bachelor’ Fans Loved Kirkwood’s Post

Fans of “The Golden Bachelor” flooded the comments section of Kirkwood’s post.

“This is SAVAGE! I’m here for it 🔥,” one follower wrote.

Another quipped, “This woman is my idol. ❤️”

Someone else added, “So glad you’re not having to deal with all of that. 😍”

“APRIL FOR GOLDEN BACHELORETTE OR I RIOT,” declared another of Kirkwood’s fans.

“This is so messy April.. I LOVE IT😍😂,” read another fan’s response.

“A MOOD😂🙌 April for bachelorette👸🏼🌹,” a different comment raved.

Some “Golden Bachelor” fans in “The Bachelor” subreddit viewed Kirkwood’s post a little differently.

One Redditor noted, “No. Class. At. All. Ugh, I thought age was supposed to bring wisdom?”

“POV watching drama you’re not involved in unfold around you (and you feel overshadowed and left out so you find a way to involve yourself by making it about you through tik tok),” commented another Redditor.

“These golden ladies are THE messiest,” someone else declared.