‘Bachelor’ Fans React to Leslie Fhima’s Visit With Kelsey Anderson

During episode 9 of “The Bachelor,” Joey Graziadei’s final three ladies had an opportunity to visit with some special guests. Susan Noles, Leslie Fhima, and Sandra Mason from “The Golden Bachelor” were brought in to share their advice and insight with the younger ladies.

The visit involving Anderson and Fhima generated a significant reaction from “The Bachelor” fans across social media.

As viewers saw at the end of the March 11 episode, Anderson left a note for Graziadei letting him know she needed to talk to him. Many fans felt that Fhima’s chat with Anderson wreaked havoc on Anderson’s confidence and were not pleased.

One “Bachelor” fan on Reddit reacted to the conversation by writing, “Leslie really messed things up for Kelsey 😭😭 Why bring her bad experience and put doubts in the mind of a very hopeful girl? 😡”

Leslie Fhima’s Advice Rattled Kelsey Anderson

As Fhima and Anderson talked, “The Bachelor” star gushed over Graziadei. She admitted she loved him and wanted to shout it from the rooftops.

Fhima encouraged Anderson to be “completely organic and do not let anything come in your head. Be present and just be focused on each other” during her overnight date.

However, Fhima then shared shared additional tidbits that rattled Anderson. “I went into my last date confident, by the things we talked about and the things he said to me. And then, I didn’t get chosen. And that was hard.”

She added, “I wish I wouldn’t have felt so confident … I would say just always have something in the back of your head that you might not be it.”

After talking with Fhima, Anderson admitted, “Coming into this, I was feeling really great, but after talking to Leslie, that made me realize how much I could have my heart completely broken.”

Anderson noted, “Like, I could lose this all in a matter of days. I’m totally freaking out and terrified.”

“The Bachelor” fans took to Reddit and social media to share their thoughts on what Fhima said to Anderson. Many of the responses were quite negative toward Fhima.

“Leslie was an a** for putting all that doubt there. They all know it’s a possibility, but Leslie is bitter Betty and wants everyone to feel sorry for her. So now she is projecting that,” one Redditor shared.

“Bruh Leslie is SO ANNOYING FOR THAT,” another ranted.

Some Fans Felt Fhima’s not Ready to Become ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

One fan of “The Bachelor” tweeted, “We could have done without bitter Leslie. It’s no wonder Gerry gave her the heave hoe. She really did a number on Kelsey. Please do not make her the golden bachelorette she’s way too negative.”

Another viewer emphatically tweeted, “Yeah LETS BRING LESLIEEEE IN TO TALK TO KELSEY. WHOS BRILLIANT IDEA WAS THAT TO BRING IN *HER* I’m so annoyed when you had MULTIPLE OTHER WOMEN FROM THE GOLDEN BACHELOR YOU COULDVE CHOSEN FROM.”

“I don’t know why you would have [Leslie] mentor when she is still broken,” read a comment on “The Bachelor” Instagram page.

“Leslie should have stayed home. She just caused anxiety for poor Kelsey,” another Instagram user suggested.

Another critic commented on a recent Instagram post of Fhima’s to express her frustration. “You should be ashamed!! So negative what you did! Since you didn’t get chosen you try and ruin it for somebody else.”

“Leslie’s advice was terrible… might have ruined it for Kelsey,” a viewer noted in a discussion thread on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Based on her conversation with Kelsey, Leslie is not anywhere near ready to be dating. I would not want her as the [Golden Bachelorette],” another Redditor added.

ABC has announced that there will be a season of “The Golden Bachelorette” airing later this year. However, the network has not announced the lead yet. Fhima is believed to be a frontrunner for the gig.

“The Bachelor” viewers will see Anderson and Graziadei’s conversation during the March 18 episode, along with the next rose ceremony and “Women Tell All.” The finale airs on March 25, and fans are eager to see how Fhima’s talk with Anderson impacts the rest of the season.