Theresa Nist’s Daughter Shares Feelings Towards Turner’s Family

The debut season of “The Golden Bachelor” led to an engagement and quick wedding for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Unfortunately, it also led to a quick divorce announcement. As the dust settled on Turner and Nist’s revelation they were splitting, her daughter shared some sweet sentiments via Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jen Woolston Had the ‘Loveliest Experiences’ Getting to Know Turner’s Family

On April 17, Nist’s daughter, Jen Woolston, shared a photo from the wedding on her Instagram page. The picture showed Turner and Nist surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and children’s spouses. Everybody was wearing their wedding attire and full of smiles.

In her caption, Woolston wrote, “I had only the loveliest experiences being with Gerry and his family.”

Woolston continued, “I will hold the days we were officially family in my heart forever, and will think of them as family always.”

One of Turner’s daughters, Angie, replied very quickly. “Right back at you Jen! You guys will always be family to us as well!!”

After “The Golden Bachelor” finale and throughout the couple’s engagement period and wedding, Turner and Nist gushed over how close their families became.

Angie and Woolston continued a bit of back and forth in the comments section of the new Instagram post. Nist’s daughter tagged Angie and noted, “We’ll see you all again at some point. always welcome in [New Jersey]!!”

Angie replied, “You guys are always welcome here in Indiana too! Or we can take the boys to a Hawkeye game!!” Woolston insisted, “We’d love to… we’ll make it happen!”

Nist also commented and responded to Angie, “Yes, always!!!”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Gushed Over the Families’ Closeness to One Another

On April 12, Turner and Nist appeared on “Good Morning America” and announced their decision to divorce.

“The Golden Bachelor” finale, featuring the pair’s engagement, aired on November 30, 2023. The couple got married during a televised event on January 4.

Nist returned to Instagram for the first time after the divorce announcement on April 15. She wrote a lengthy caption, thanking those who supported her. She also noted that “The Golden Bachelor” was “one of the most incredible experiences of my life.”

As of this writing, Turner has not posted anything on Instagram since the “Good Morning America” interview. For now, it doesn’t appear there has been any wave of the families unfollowing one another on Instagram. Even Turner and Nist still follow one another.

A supporter of Woolston’s commented, “Your mother raised you well. As did the Turner Mom raise her daughters well!”

Another wrote, “Beautiful. We have been fans of your mom’s since day 1, and only wish her love, joy and happiness!”

“I’m sorry things didn’t work out between Theresa & Gerry, but how nice that you all developed a bond formed from a unique situation & I do hope you stay connected,” someone else shared.

Nist’s daughter-in-law added, “Loved getting to know our new family. We will always have the most FUN sisters.” She tagged Woolston, Angie, and Turner’s other daughter, Jenny. Angie replied, “SISTERS!!!!! Love all of you guys and only good to come!”

“All of you are a class act! I’m so proud of you all in how you handled the pressure and public comments. It was a beautiful story with a twist. It will remain a beautiful story in my heart forever,” a different supporter commented.