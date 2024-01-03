Theresa Nist Exclaims ‘Wait, We’re not Ready’ for Quickie Wedding

“The Golden Bachelor” stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner are set to get married live on ABC on January 4. The pair spent Christmas apart, but they reunited ahead of New Year’s Eve and celebrated in New York City. The bride-to-be recently revealed that having her wedding so soon after the finale was not the “original plan.”

During an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark” with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Nist also had a slightly panicked moment about exchanging her vows.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa Provided an Immediate Opportunity to Wed

Play

During the December 26 episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Turner and Nist stopped by for a chat. After a brief amount of banter, Ripa teased, “We understand that they want you guys to get married on TV.”

Ripa continued, “We talked about this before, you know, Mark is an ordained minister.” The talk show host added, “You know since we’re all gathered here today,” and then wedding music started to play.

“We can just do a wedding right here,” Ripa revealed. She handed Nist a bouquet of flowers and unveiled a small pillow with “rings” on it. Consuelos put on a boutonniere, and Turner was already wearing one. A backdrop of a wedding scene showed up behind them and Consuelos noted he just had “a few questions.”

Nist played along, as did Turner. However, the bride-to-be also looked slightly worried about how far this would go.

Consuelos asked both “The Golden Bachelor” stars if they planned to cherish one another in sickness and in health. Then he asked if they both pledged to love one another now and forever.

Next, Consuelos said, “By the authority vested in me,” and Nist interjected, “No!” She quickly added, “Wait, we’re not ready!” Consuelos continued, though, declaring that he was pronouncing them husband and wife.

Ripa then told Nist she could suck on her ring pop, and when Nist saw it, she looked immediately relieved. Both “The Golden Bachelor” stars got a kick out of the silly fake wedding moment.

The Fake ‘Golden Bachelor’ Quickie Wedding Generated Some Laughter & Love From Fans

Nist may have been a bit bewildered initially, but luckily, Ripa and Consuelos’ offer to marry the “Golden Bachelor” stars on the show was all in good fun. The bride-to-be may not have felt they were ready to truly exchange vows then, but they seem full-steam ahead for their January 4 nuptials.

Fans got a kick out of the fake wedding and the reactions from Turner and Nist.

“They are so cute together. I’m glad Gerry found his life mate in Theresa,” a fan noted on Instagram.

“I think ya’ll scared Theresa a bit 😂,” another fan suggested.

Someone else quipped, “I say it’s binding. 😀”

After Nist breathed a sigh of relief, the group joked that the fake impromptu wedding served as a solid dress rehearsal instead.

During their appearance with Ripa and Consuelos, “The Golden Bachelor” couple also revealed they may not move to Charleston, South Carolina after all. Instead, Turner and Nist shared, they were considering staying in New Jersey.

Nist has already been living in New Jersey, while Turner’s home is in Indiana. They both had an interest in moving to South Carolina, in part because her son is in the area. Now, however, Turner revealed he’s come to like New Jersey now that he’s spent time there, and that may be where they build their life as a married couple.