Theresa Nist Reacts to Unexpected Honor

“The Golden Bachelor” star Theresa Nist is celebrating an honor she received, one that she likely could never have envisioned coming her way not long ago. Just days after marrying Gerry Turner in “The Golden Wedding,” Nist was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award. She took to social media to share the news with fans, who were quite excited for her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist Was Nominated for a People’s Choice Award

On January 11, Nist took to her Instagram page to share the news. “I am honored and so excited to have just learned that I have been nominated for a People’s Choice award in the “The Competition Contestant of The Year” category,” she revealed.

“The Golden Bachelor” star gave her followers a guide on how to cast their votes for her. She noted voting began on January 11 and continued until January 19. Fans can vote by going to the Vote PCA website, and Nist explained, “You may cast one vote per category, per day.”

Nist also revealed that January 16 is considered “Turbo Tuesday,” and all votes count double that day. The 2024 People’s Choice Awards show will air on Sunday, February 18 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. “The Golden Bachelor” star noted that fans can watch by streaming it on NBC, Peacock, or E!.

E! Online shared the full list of nominations on January 11. There are quite a few categories, covering both movies and television. The competition series of the year category included no Bachelor Nation shows.

Nist’s category includes a nomination for “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars” alum Charity Lawson, too. Other nominees include Xochitl Gomez, Sasha Colby, Keke Palmer, Iam Tongi, Ariana Madix, and Anetra.

Nist Received Plenty of Support After Revealing the Nomination

After sharing news of her nomination, Nist received thousands of “likes” and over 300 comments from people excited for her.

Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer wrote, “You’re having quite the month!!! 👏👏👏👏👏.”

Fellow “Golden Bachelor” contestant Edith Aguirre added, “Omg! So excited for you! You got my vote!”

A fan commented, “I’m voting now and daily! Theresa, you won the man of your dreams and all of our hearts!”

Another gushed, “Fabulous! You are so deserving of this! I will be voting for you 100%!”

“You handled the show with such calmness and class! Gerry is lucky! You have my vote,” added someone else.

A different supporter commented, “Congrats! You were lovely and gracious from beginning to end. It is abundantly clear why Gerry chose you. Your [loving] caring nature is evident in all your interactions. Well deserved!”

The Instagram page for “The Golden Bachelor” also shared on January 9 that the show was nominated for best reality television series for the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards. Other nominees in the category included “The Amazing Race,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Jury Duty,” and “The Voice.”

In addition, an Instagram post on “The Golden Bachelor” page revealed show director Ken Fuchs was honored for his work on the series too. The Director’s Guild of America nominated Fuchs in the category of outstanding directorial achievement in reality programs for the premiere episode of “The Golden Bachelor.”