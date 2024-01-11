‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer & Wife Emely Fardo Share Name & 1st Photo of Baby Girl

“The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer is officially a dad for the first time. Palmer and his wife, Emely Fardo, just welcomed their first child. The couple shared the first photo of their newborn along with the baby’s name in an Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jesse Palmer & Emely Fardo Named Their Daughter Ella Reine Palmer

On January 10, Palmer shared the news on his Instagram page. “Our worlds have been forever changed,” he wrote in the caption of his post. “She’s finally here…” he teased.

“The Bachelor” host revealed the new baby girl’s name is Ella Reine Palmer. “Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude,” Palmer shared.

The photo Palmer posted showed him with his wife and baby girl. Fardo was holding Ella close to her chest and Palmer leaned his head against Fardo’s as they smiled for the camera.

Within minutes of the baby announcement going live, “likes” and comments started pouring in. Naturally, many Bachelor Nation personalities shared notes of congratulations.

“Welcome to the club pops! Congrats you two…. She’s adorable,” wrote Michael Allio.

“The Bachelor” winner Kaity Biggar, who remains engaged to Zach Shallcross, commented, “YAAAAAY!!!! Congratulations y’all are going to be the best parents!”

“The Golden Bachelor” star April Kirkwood gushed, “So happy for you. Blessing to this little one. May the angels guide her steps and help her know how loved she is. And so it is.”

Comments poured in from franchise veterans like Leslie Fhima, Charity Lawson, Joey Graziadei, newlyweds Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, and many more. Hundreds of Palmer’s followers and Bachelor Nation fans added their own notes of congratulations as well.

Palmer Was Prepared to Ditch ‘The Golden Wedding’ if Fardo Went Into Labor

Palmer and Fardo announced the pregnancy via People in August 2023. “The Bachelor” host told the outlet, “I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!”

He added, “Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I’ve always known that she is going to be the best mom.”

In anticipation of becoming a father to a little girl, Palmer admitted, “I know our daughter is going to walk all over me — she already has me wrapped around her little finger!” “The Bachelor” host also revealed he was “a little nervous since I never grew up with girls in the house.”

During “The Golden Bachelor” wedding, which was televised live on January 4, Palmer referenced his pregnant wife several times. As People shared, he told viewers, “On a personal note, I actually wasn’t sure if I was going to make it here tonight.”

Palmer continued, “That’s because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we’re expecting the birth of our very first child at any moment.”

He stayed in close contact with Fardo throughout the event. On-air, he shared, “So Emely, I know you’re at home watching: I love you so much, I miss you. Please call me if you feel anything. I will leave here immediately and I’ll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends.”

Baby Ella managed to hold off on her big arrival until sometime after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding.