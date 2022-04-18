Thomas Jacobs Teases Engagement Ring Purchase

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin met on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2021, and although the two didn’t leave Mexico together, they reconnected afterwards, and are very much in love.

Jacobs was on-hand when Tia Booth got engaged to her boyfriend, Taylor Mock, during the “Bachelor: Live on Stage” show. In fact, he was part of the plan to surprise Booth.

“Taylor, you knocked it out of the park, and Tia, I was so proud of how many times you didn’t swear onstage. That was the most impressive thing! You swore, don’t get me wrong — I just thought there was going to be a lot more of it,” Jacobs said on the April 14, 2022, episode of the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast.

Being a part of Booth and Mock’s special day got Jacobs thinking about his future with Kufrin — and, of course, “Click Bait” co-host Natasha Parker asked him about it.

Jacobs Said He Will Be Proposing ‘This Year’

All of the engagement talk had many wondering if Jacobs had anything in the works when it comes to proposing to Kufrin. The two have been together for nearly a year, and have really blended their lives.

As it turns out, Jacobs and Kufrin have talked about getting married, and it sounds like he may have already purchased a ring.

“As far as planning, has that given me any ideas? Yeah, I’m very aware she wants an elongated cushion [diamond]. I’m very aware she wants it to be very large. Am I aware if I have one in a safety lockbox in my bedroom? I don’t know,” Jacobs teased. “Time will tell. We’ll have to find that one out later on this year,” he added.

As for any hints on when a proposal might happen, Jacobs revealed that he and Kufrin would be heading to Hawaii for a friends wedding after she wraps the “Bachelor: Live on Stage” tour.

“Don’t have the plan, but I know it’s going to be small and intimate,” Jacobs said. “The last thing I want for Becca is to have another grand spectacle. I want it to be a special moment just for us,” Jacobs said.

Kufrin has been engaged twice before; once to former “Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk, and again to her “Bachelorette” season pick, Garrett Yrigoyen.

Jacobs & Kufrin Want 2 or 3 Kids

Jacobs was asked about kids, and he told the “Click Bait” hosts that he and Kufrin want two or three kids.

“The biggest division in thought processes there, is that she wants all girls,” Jacobs said, adding that he wants to have a boy. “I’m calling two boys, one girl, and I would love that,” he added, before saying that all he really cares about is that the kids are “happy and healthy.”

The couple is planning on living in San Diego together. Kufrin purchased a home in Los Angeles before meeting Jacobs, and while she wanted to enjoy the place that she bought for herself, she has decided that she will be living in San Diego with her guy.

Jacobs said that he’s looking to buy a new home in the area.

