Tia Booth Marries Taylor Mock in ‘Dark & Moody & Cool’ Wedding: PHOTOS

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelor” star Tia Booth is officially married. Booth wed Taylor Mock with the couple’s son Tatum by their side in a fun Nashville, Tennessee event.

Tia Booth Paid Tribute to Her Late Father

According to People, Booth and Mock had 225 guests at their November 4 wedding, which took place at Nashville’s Diamond Creek Farms. Booth told the outlet the guest list was somewhat large, but she felt, “It was either elope or have a huge party with all of our friends and family — no in between.”

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star wanted a vibe that was “sexy and romantic” for her wedding weekend. Her chosen color scheme had hints of gold metallic and chartreuse tones, along with black accents against an otherwise neutral slate of “moody” colors.

Tatum walked to the altar with his dad in his own custom tuxedo. Mock had posted a video on Instagram a few days ahead of the wedding showing the adorable toddler getting fitted for the ensemble, and the father and son duo were matching in their tuxes.

Booth walked down the aisle behind Mock and their son, and she had the song “Look After You” playing as she walked. She chose the song as a way to honor her late father, whom she lost to cancer in February 2022.

Another nod to Booth’s father happened when the officiant asked, “Who gives this woman to be married to this man?” Since her father couldn’t be there, the couple instead had everyone take a shot of her father’s usual drink, tequila, at that moment.

Booth and Mock exchanged vows they each wrote. After the ceremony, everybody gathered for a cocktail hour, dinner, and reception.

The bride wore a wedding dress from Anne Barge for her ceremony. It was a lace gown with a high neck and long sleeves, and she couldn’t “imagine walking down the aisle in anything else.”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star’s Wedding Was Just What She Wanted

Booth and Mock’s wedding cocktail hour gave guests a chance to nosh on a variety of six appetizers, and the dinner that followed was created around southern foods. The wedding cake was strawberry with cream cheese icing, and it had black accents and “Til Death” incorporated as well.

The couple shared a standard first dance as husband and wife together. Then, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star had a dance with Tatum.

A fireworks display added to the festivities late in the evening. For the evening festivities, Booth changed from her wedding gown into an Inverness Bridal custom jumpsuit.

Before the wedding began, Booth shared via her Instagram Stories that they had a band set to play at the reception. She said they picked the Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra through the Jordan Kahn Music Company, and she was glad they had decided to go that route.

The newlyweds also offered guests snacks later in the reception, provided by Daddy’s Dogs. The wedding favors were unique to Booth and Mock as well, as people received Kenz Kustomz trucker hats.

“As someone who didn’t really know what I wanted, it’s exactly what I wanted,” the bride gushed. “Dark and moody and cool.” Booth plans to change her last name to Mock, the same last name as “her boys.”

The Newlyweds May Add More Kids to the Family Soon

As People previously detailed, Booth first appeared on a season of “The Bachelor,” and she subsequently went on “Bachelor in Paradise” twice. During Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor,” Booth was eliminated after the hometown dates.

Booth subsequently appeared on seasons 5 and 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” She did not leave having found love in either season. In January 2021, she happened to meet her future husband while at a party.

The two didn’t fall head-over-heels immediately, though. She happened to be set to film her second “Bachelor in Paradise” appearance when the two first met. Once she returned home, still single, they started dating. The relationship blossomed quickly.

Mock and Booth went “Instagram Official” with their romance a few months later, in October 2021. In April 2022, she revealed in an Instagram post that Mock proposed in front of a live audience while Booth was doing “The Bachelor Live on Stage.”

Before the “Bachelor in Paradise” star could get too far into the process of wedding planning, she announced in a June 2022 Instagram post that she was pregnant.

Mock and Booth welcomed their son Tatum Booth Mock in December and shared the wonderful news on Instagram. Now that the couple has adjusted to parenthood, they planned the perfect Nashville wedding.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star told People, “I’m honored to be Taylor’s wife and Tatum’s mom.” She added, “I love our life so much. As long as I have them, I’m happy.”

From the sounds of things, the newlyweds do not plan to wait long to try to expand their family. Not only are they hoping to have more babies sooner rather than later, but they are adding a puppy to the mix of things soon too.