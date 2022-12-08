‘Bachelor’ Star Welcomes 1st Baby & Reveals Child’s Name

A new baby has arrived for a former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant, and people are swooning over the news. Tia Booth had been sharing pregnancy updates since announcing she was expecting, and fans knew that she would be having her baby soon. Now, she has shared the first details of the newborn’s arrival.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tia Booth’s Baby Arrived Early Tuesday Morning

Wednesday evening, Booth shared the big news on her Instagram page. It went up on both her page and that of her fiance, Taylor Mock, and the post included an audio clip that also revealed the baby’s name. According to the post, Tatum Booth Mock was born on December 6 at 6:13 a.m. No baby photos were included in the initial post, but “Bachelor Nation” fans did get to hear a snippet of moments the family experienced shortly after baby Tatum’s arrival.

In her Instagram stories, Booth shared the audio and explained, “Lots to share, but we’ve been soaking in every second with this sweet boy.” In another story, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared a carefully angled photo of Tatum. The snapshot shows the top of his head and a bit of the side of his face, and he’s got lots of dark hair. “He’s the cutest thing we’ve ever laid eyes on. What an experience,” she gushed.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Gushed Over the News of Tatum’s Arrival

Mock shared a few tidbits on his Instagram page too. In his Instagram stories, he posted a selfie that showed him with his hand over his mouth and his eyes closed. “I can’t wait till you all get to see this lil guy. People aren’t playing when they say this is one of the greatest moments of your life,” he wrote. Mock also reshared a slide from an Instagram story he posted last September. Someone had asked the couple what the baby’s name would be, and at the time, the response was a screenshot of Channing Tatum.

The shot was from the movie “22 Jump Street” where Tatum starred alongside Jonah Hill. During one scene of the movie, Hill’s character sets up an awkward confrontation with the bad guys and Tatum states, “My name is Jeff” in a horrible fake accent. In his resharing of that September moment, Mock asked, “Also, who gets it now?” It seems likely few people figured out at the time that Mock and Booth planned to name their baby Tatum, but it makes sense now.

The former “The Bachelor” star received a lot of love on her Instagram post with the announcement of Tatum’s arrival.

“TIAAAAAA! Congrats mamaaa & papa sooo happy for you this audio… God is so good!” wrote Natasha Parker, who incorporated a string of emojis to describe how much she loved the audio.

“HE is an angel baby!! & he’s so blessed to have you as his momma!!!” added Raven Gates Gottschalk, whom “Bachelor Nation” fans may remember as a long-time personal friend of Booth’s from before their reality television days.

“He’s here! Can’t wait to spoil that lil man, he has the best parents with you and Tay! Sending all three of you my love,” gushed Becca Kufrin.

Quite a few other “Bachelor Nation” personalities like Emily Ferguson, Haley Ferguson, Blake Horstmann, Danielle Maltby, and Colton Underwood added similar comments. Fans will be eager to see full photos of baby Tatum, and many are thrilled to see Booth and Mock’s exciting news.