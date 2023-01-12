‘Bachelor’ Star Claps Back After Being Mom-Shamed

A member of “Bachelor Nation,” who is also a new mom, pushed back after some fans criticized one aspect of her parenting. Tia Booth and her fiance, Taylor Mock, welcomed their son, Tatum Booth Mock, on December 6. The former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant has shared several updates since Tatum’s arrival, but one in particular generated some intense reactions. It did not take Booth long to share some examples of the critiques she received as well as make it clear she was not interested in that style of feedback.

Tia Booth & Taylor Mock Hired a Night Nurse to Help Out

As “The Bachelor” sub on Reddit noted, the drama came after Booth shared a recent Instagram story. She revealed she and her fiance were using a night nurse with Tatum a few nights a week. Not long after she posted that story, she returned to her Instagram stories to clap back at the critics.

Booth shared a screenshot of one direct message she received that read, “Not trying to be mean, but having a child is taking responsibility and bonding with your baby in the middle of the night when they wake. Not hiring someone to do it for you so you can ‘sleep.'” The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star replied to that individual by acknowledging it was a luxury to have the help, and she shared additional details in her Instagram story. She noted she had received “3 more that weren’t as friendly,” and admitted she might keep this kind of thing to herself from now on.

“It’s a temporary service that helps us tremendously as first time parents,” Booth explained. “I’ve learned so much from these nurses and will never look back and think damn I wish I would’ve been more sleep deprived on those nights.” “The Bachelor” veteran pointed out, “I’m able to be a better mom during the day when I can THINK & know my baby was so loved on & taken care of the night before.” She also detailed that neither she nor her fiance has extended family in the area to help them.

‘The Bachelor’ Alum Felt the Criticism Was ‘Insanity’

Not only did Booth receive critical direct messages about the night nurse, some “Bachelor Nation” fans commented on her most recent Instagram post too.

“Unfollowed. The lack of acknowledgment of privilege while complaining about motherhood and having a NIGHT NURSE is incredibly tone deaf,” wrote one critic. “Had she recognized her privilege while also discussing the hundreds of thousands of dollars she has put into privileged items, it would be different.”

Booth took to her Instagram stories again as the drama escalated. She shared an adorable photo of a sleeping baby Tatum and wrote, “STOP FREAKIN MOM SHAMING,” as well as “MOMS, who have once been first time moms, will say ‘do what’s best for you and your family’ then shame you & lose respect for you for needing help.” She added, “We can only be praised when we’re exhausted & doing it all alone?? It’s insanity.”

While the “Bachelor in Paradise” star was frustrated by the criticism, she received a fair amount of support as well.

“More people should have access to night nurses, etc, especially if they don’t have family to help out. I’m sure she’s bonding with her baby just fine. What a silly thing to be judgmental about,” wrote one Redditor.

“Tia isn’t my cup of tea but I 100% agree with her, if you can afford a night nurse, get a night nurse. Sometimes people think the only way to be a good parent is struggling,” added another.