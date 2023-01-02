Tyler Cameron Spotted Getting Cozy With Reality TV Star on New Year’s Eve

“Bachelorette” heartthrob Tyler Cameron was spotted getting cozy with reality TV star Kristin Cavallari on New Year’s Eve.

The two rang in the New Year with former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick.

Jason shared a video of the festivities on his December 31 Instagram story. In the video, Tyler was seen dancing and hugging a blonde woman. The mystery blonde was later confirmed to be Kristin after Kaitlyn shared a video of her hanging out with Tyler and Kristin on New Year’s Eve.

Fans React to Tyler & Kristin

A user by the name “Zachary Reality” shared a screen recording of Tyler and Kristin dancing on TikTok.

Fans commented on the post, sharing their thoughts on Tyler and Kristin’s New Year’s Eve embrace.

“Oh I am here for this ☕️,” one fan wrote.

“Yes, yes, yes! Ready for this,” another TikTok user commented.

“I love this!! Good for [Kristin],” a third user added.

“Jason’s in trouble hahahaha,” a fourth user joked.

Tyler & Kristin Made Out During a Photoshoot

Jason’s New Year’s Eve Instagram story is not the first time Tyler and Kristin have been spotted together. According to Us Weekly, the two were spotted making out during a photoshoot for Kristin’s brand Uncommon James in April 2022.

In the photo, Kristin wore a long flowy dress, while Tyler wore a pair of blue jeans and a simple t-shirt.

After the photoshoot, rumors began to swirl that Tyler and “The Hills” star were an item. Kristin addressed the rumors in an April interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Uncommon James founder denied she and Tyler were dating, telling the outlet, “there is nothing going on.”

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” she said. “I hired him to play my love interest in our fall campaign video.”

“Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise,” she added.

Tyler also responded to the rumors in an interview with E! News that same month.

The “You Deserve Better” author set the record straight, telling the outlet that he and Kristin are “great friends, that’s all.”

While the “Bachelorette” alum denied being romantically involved with the “Very Cavallari” star, he did take the time to praise her in his interview with E! News.

“Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around,” he told the outlet. “I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic.”

“The video that we that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch,” he added.

More recently, the TikTok user “Zachary Reality” shared a photo of Kristin and Tyler hanging out on January 1 with text that read, “Kristin [Cavallari] & Tyler Cameron spotted on a date.” Adele’s hit “Rumor Has It” played in the background of the TikTok.

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” premieres on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

