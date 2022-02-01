How Tyler Cameron Is Honoring His Mother After Her Death

Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron is getting ready to have the time of his life on FOX’s new reality series, “The Real Dirty Dancing.”

In a sneak peek of the series premiere, the 29-year-old revealed he was inspired by his late mother, Andrea Cameron, to join the dancing competition.





Play



Tyler Cameron Dedicates His Dancing To His Mom | Season 1 Ep. 1 | THE REAL DIRTY DANCING Tyler Cameron reflects on how big of support his mother was to him and knows she would have been proud to see him dancing on this show Like FOX on Facebook: ‪fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ The series follows eight celebrities — Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates,… 2022-01-31T20:32:21Z

“My mom’s always pushing me to take risks and go for it. She was the one who told me to go do ‘The Bachelorette,’” Cameron explained. “She was my best friend. She was always my biggest support system. She was a superhero.”

At just 55 years old, Andrea died on March 2, 2020 days after being admitted to the hospital for a brain aneurysm.

“She was just gone, that was one of the hardest days of my life,” he added. “She always loved me dancing. She was always for the fun, always down to dance and, honestly, when we would go out together she’d be out there dancing with me.”

The “Barkitecture” star continued, “I’m doing this show for my mom. I’m doing this to make her proud. I know this is something that she would have pushed me to do.”

Cameron & His Brothers Started a Foundation in Andrea’s Honor

Cameron has continued to celebrate his late mother on social media, most recently announcing the launch of the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation in November 2021. He formed the non-profit alongside his brothers Ryan and Austin.

“So excited to announce that the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation is up and running!” he wrote on Instagram. “My mom was the most incredible mom for me, Ryan, Austin and every person who ever crossed her path in need of some extra motherly love. She poured everything she had into being a mom, helping in anyway possible and gave her all to anyone who needed it whether you liked it or not. When she passed it was a very dark time but this idea of a foundation gave us light.”

Cameron thanked his brother Austin “for spearheading” the mission of the foundation which seeks to benefit “first generation students” pursuing college or trade school. According to its website, Jupiter Community High School seniors are eligible.

Cameron Is Competing to be Crowned ‘Johnny’

Cameron is one of eight celebrities competing in the four-week special event hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

“Set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, the stars will partner up and learn iconic dance routines from the Jennifer Grey-and Patrick Swayze-led movie and recreate classic scenes — including the legendary lift that cemented the film’s spot in cinematic history,” according to a press release. “Throughout the event special, ‘Dirty Dancing’s’ memorable music and unforgettable fashion will transport viewers right back to that magical summer in 1963. The competition will also feature special guest judges who will help decide which celebrity couples will make it through and which couple will be ‘put in a corner.’”

He will face off against “High School Musical” actor Corbin Bleu, Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough and former NFL player Antonio Gates to be named the final “Johnny.”

“Total Bellas” star Brie Bella, chef Cat Cora, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and “The Real” host Loni Love will fight for the title of “Baby.”

“The Real Dirty Dancing” premieres on Fox this Tuesday, February 1, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Major Wedding Update