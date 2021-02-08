Andrea Cameron’s Cause of Death: How Tyler Cameron’s Mom Die?

Tyler Cameron lost his mother Andrea Cameron suddenly back in March of 2020. Andrea Cameron died after suffering a brain aneurysm. She was only 55-years-old.

Tyler Cameron, who first made his way into Bachelor Nation on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, shared an emotion photo on Instagram at the time of his mom’s passing. The picture was of his mom’s hand being held by his own hand the hands of his two younger brothers, Ryan and Austin.

“Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support,” Tyler captioned the emotional snap.

Andrea worked as a real estate agent in Jupiter, Florida.

A Memorial Fund for Andrea Cameron Has Raised More Than $15,000

The Cameron family set up a memorial fund for Andrea Cameron after her sudden passing. The organizer listed on the fundraiser is Tyler Cameron’s younger brother Austin.

“In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she has always done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe account so we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life. Thank you for all of the support and love the community has poured down on us. We are forever grateful,” the description on GoFundMe reads.

Thus far, the Cameron family was raised more than $15,000 toward a goal of $20,000.

Andrea Cameron Nominated Matt James for ‘Bachelor’

Andrea Cameron was very supportive of her son’s decision to try to find love on reality television.

“She was super supportive. But what was so amazing … she was supportive for (season star Hannah Brown) and everyone else who was a part of that show but she was also supportive to the random fans,” Tyler Cameron told the Palm Beach Post shortly after her passing.

Tyler is best friends with the current Bachelor lead, Matt James. The two met in college, and their families have gotten to know one another over the years. What some Bachelor fans don’t know is that it was actually Tyler’s mom that nominated James for The Bachelor. Because of this, James was determined to see things through.

“She would be happy to know that I followed through with it. She had nominated me and I think she saw everything that it did for Tyler and the way that he had changed as a man, and me being his roommate and being one of her sons, I think that she wanted something like that for myself. So, I wanted to see it [through] for her and just to see if I would be compatible with Clare,” James told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020.

