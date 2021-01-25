Bachelor’s Victoria Larson’s Response to Her Resurfaced Arrest News

Victoria Larson has taken the spotlight on The Bachelor by force, manufacturing feuds out of just about thin air with fellow contestants Marylynn Sienna and Sarah Trott. But all that attention led to the resurfacing of a regrettable moment in Larson’s past.

The Sun dug up records that showed Larson was arrested for petit theft in Tallahassee, Florida when she was caught shoplifting 25 items valued at over $250 from a Publix grocery store in 2012. The report was complete of a mugshot of the then 20-year-old Larson, who had blonde hair at the time.

Just one day after The Sun published its findings, Larson seemingly responded on Instagram:

“Every saint has a past & every sinner has a future. & John 8: 7,” the caption reads.

John 8:7 is a verse in the Bible that reads: “When they kept on questioning him, he straightened up and said to them, ‘Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.'”

Larson Has Reacted to Other News With Similarly Vague Posts

While Larson never specifically references her previous arrest as the reason for her biblical Instagram caption, it’s not exactly cryptic either. Larson has a pattern of posting Instagram captions that are not so veiled reactions to news about her.

In episode three of The Bachelor, Larson was accused of (along with a few other women) bullying fellow contestant Sarah Trott off the show. Two of those women — Kit Keenan and MJ Snyder — issued public apologies after getting backlash for their actions on the episode.

Trott posted an Instagram post of her own that read “Real queens fix each other’s crowns,” and had a caption about women supporting women and “refraining from degrading another human being.”

Instead of issuing an apology of her own, Larson went the other direction with a post that read, “Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinions of sheep” in the caption.



On episode two of the show, Larson was shown starting a conflict with Sienna seemingly out of thin air. A day after the episode aired, Larson put a post on Instagram with a caption that read, “It’s a beautiful place to be when you know the truth & outside noise doesn’t affect you.”

Larson Will Feud With Katie Thurston Next

None of Larson’s battles so far have lasted long enough to have the traditional two-on-one date conclusion that resolves most Bachelor(ette) feuds. Sienna was sent home shortly after Larson brought their conflict to Matt James, and Trott went home on her accord immediately after having her explosive group conversation with the rest of the contestants.

Perhaps a feud with Katie Thurston will have a little more longevity, as the two are set on a collision course for episode four.

Thurston came to the defense of Trott during the episode after Larson told the other women that “the trash took itself out.” When Larson asked Thurston to apologize for shutting her down in the group conversation, Thurston refused and called Larson “toxic and rude.”

