Why ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson from The Bachelor Was Once Arrested & Jailed

Victoria Larson has gleefully stepped into the villain role on season 25 of The Bachelor, but a bit of wrongdoing in her past once left her stuck behind bars. The Sun dug up records that show Larson was arrested in 2012 for petit theft and sentenced to two days in jail.

The Sun’s report — which includes a mugshot of the then 20-year-old and blonde Larson — says she was caught shoplifting over 25 items from a Publix grocery store in Tallahassee, Florida. The items included several makeup products and were reportedly valued at over $250. According to the report, she denied a security guard’s accusation that she had stolen the items until she found out it was all caught on surveillance cameras.

Court records reviewed by Heavy show Larson was arrested in July 2012 and charged with first degree petit theft, a misdemeanor in the state of Florida. After two days in jail, she was released on $1,000 bail.

About a month and a half later, Larson agreed to a plea deal which included two days of jail (which she already served immediately following her arrest), six months of probation, attendance at a theft school, and fines which eventually totaled over $300. She completed the terms of her probation in February 2013 and the case was subsequently closed.

Larson, 28, now lives in Los Angeles, California and runs two business, Vikki Larson Beauty and JetSetGlo, although her occupation on The Bachelor is listed as “Queen.”

‘Queen’ Victoria’s Feuds Have Already Led to 2 Women Leaving ‘The Bachelor’

Larson walked into the show with a take-no-prisoners attitude, but her first substantial feud of the season was with her roommate on the show, Marylynn Sienna. After complaining to Matt James about Sienna’s behavior (which didn’t seem bothersome at all to the viewing audience), Larson was given a rose at the second ceremony, while Sienna was sent home.

Later in the third episode, Larson turned her sights on Sarah Trott. She implied Trott was only pretending to faint during a rose ceremony to get attention, and then mocked Trott while she was apologizing to the women for interrupting a group date. Trott left the show on her own accord at the end of the episode.

Two women, Kit Keenan and MJ Snyder, have since apologized for their interaction with Trott on the show. Larson has not.

It’s probably safe to say that Larson isn’t done either. More drama is expected to ensue when five more women are added to the mix, and ABC teased a “trash-talking face-off” between Larson and Katie Thurston in their press release for episode four.

One Former Bachelorette Winner Thinks Larson Is a ‘Plant’

Larson’s actions and drama on the show have been so over the top that some are convinced she’s an actor who’s sole purpose on The Bachelor is to stir things up.

“The more I think about it, the more I believe that Victoria was planted by the show/producers,” former Bachelorette winner J.P. Rosenbaum tweeted. “She just doesn’t seem to fit the mold. Her ‘villain’ traits don’t seemed authentic. Her presence, attitude, etc were so forced. No way she’s just a random contestant.”

ABC executive Robert Mills told US Weekly that Larson’s personality is genuine, though.

