Wells Adams Claims Mysterious ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Woman Left Producer in Trunk for 4 Hours

Bartender and icon of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Wells Adams, told a strange tale on the October 3 episode of the “Bachelor” spinoff. In fact, he didn’t just tell it, he acted it out. The bizarre story is allegedly a case of the truth being stranger than fiction. According to Adams, everything he told the guests, and viewers, about “Salley” was true, at least according to producers.

It all started when BIP cast member, Lace Morris, found a suitcase in her room with the name “Salley” on it. Confused by its presence, considering there is no one named Salley on the beach, Morris rounded up several of the other women and showed them the mysterious luggage. Not sure what to think, they opened the bag, and discovered numerous personal artifacts including blonde hair extensions and a vibrator.

Genevieve Parisi was already having a rough night, considering the man she was interested in, Justin Glaze, went on a date with new arrival, Victoria Fuller. When she heard the name Salley, Parisi became more upset because she had heard that Glaze and a woman named Salley had been an item during Coachella. If this Salley woman was coming to the beach, that meant she had two women to battle for her man.

To find out what was going on, Parisi, Morris and several other cast members went to see Wells Adams at the bar. The recently married former “Bachelorette” cast member proceeded to tell a truly crazy story. Adams announced that he was about to tell “The Saga of Salley’s Suitcase,” and the scene switched to previously filmed footage in which a bearded man with a blonde wig was identified as “Salley.”

Adams explained that on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” Salley self-eliminated on night one, never even getting out of the limo. She had apparently just ended an engagement one month prior to showing up for filming, and then abruptly changed her mind about being on the show.

When Salley decided she wanted to be on BIP, there was concern that she would not show up. Therefore, according to Adams, “we decided to send a producer to make sure she got on her flight.” Adams played the part of the female producer, as well as a few other roles in the “Drunk History” reminiscent short film. After a wild goose chase trying to track Salley down, the producer finally convinced her to come to the airport with her so she could be on the show.

Salley, however, insisted on making a pit stop at her ex-fiancé’s mansion. Adams explains that Salley told the producer, “listen, if he sees you in the car, he’s gonna lose his mind. You need to get in the back.” The producer quickly found out that Salley did not mean the back seat, she meant the trunk of the car.

As Adams was saying, “so the producer gets in the trunk…” Parisi interrupted him and said “tell me this is serious.” Adams replied with, “this is dead freaking serious,” even challenging Parisi to ask the producer about it. He then went on to say that while Salley promised she would be back in 10 minutes, she actually left the producer in the trunk of the car for four hours.

When Salley finally returned, she was crying and said that her ex didn’t love her anymore and he wanted her to go to paradise, so now, she was all in. However, once they got to the airport, after the bags were already checked, Salley changed her mind again after talking to her ex on the phone. That, according to Adams, is why her bags were in paradise, but Salley was not.

When the women asked Adams if she was still coming, he replied that she had changed her mind again and was expected to show up in paradise, but no one knew for sure when.

Who is Salley Carson?

According to Style Caster, “Salley is a 27-year-old from Charlottesville, Virginia. Salley was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard…Salley quit The Bachelor after production learned that she was engaged to a man named Avery Buccholz one month before The Bachelor season 26 started filming.”

Viewers of Echard’s season will recall that Carson met with Echard in his hotel room prior to the limo arrivals and told him she was not going to participate because her breakup with her ex-fiancé was too fresh. Echard tried to talk her into staying by offering her a rose, but to no avail.

How True is the Story?

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on October 4, Adams made the following statement about the saga’s veracity: “This is what was told to us by that producer. Now, how much of that was true, I don’t know. Was it 80 percent true? Was it 90 percent true? Was it all true, but just embellished a little bit? I’m not really sure.”

Adams also stated to ET, “I think that the audience needs to remember, it’s obviously tongue-in-cheek because of how we presented it to the audience. I saw some people on Twitter being like, ‘This is bullying. This is mean.’ We did a Drunk History reenactment of something. You can’t take this too seriously.”

