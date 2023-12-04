DWTS Finalist Jokes About Benefit of Having a ‘Wife on the Side’

the commentsThe season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” finale airs on December 5, and five couples are facing off for the big win. Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy are strong contenders to earn the Mirrorball trophy, and Gomez recently shared some fun tidbits about how great it has been to have Chmerkovskiy’s wife helping them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Xochitl Gomez Has Bonded With Jenna Johnson

After the semifinals of “Dancing with the Stars,” Gomez and Chmerkovskiy talked with ET Online. The pair had given the judges and viewers two fantastic performances, one of which had Derek Hough nearly in tears.

As Gomez and Chmerkovskiy arrived in the Sky Box to talk with Julianne Hough after that dance, Johnson gave her husband’s partner a big hug. In fact, Gomez stepped over to Johnson to hug her before joining Hough to talk about the performance.

Gomez was asked in the ET Online interview, “What’s it like to have mom and dad by your side?” She replied, “It’s so good, I don’t think you guys get it.”

She explained, “A lot of times, it’s behind-the-scenes stuff, so no one really gets to see too much of me and Jenna hanging out.” Gomez added, “It’s been crazy, getting to be able to have, you know, a wife, a wife on the side, encouraging you.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” finalist noted that Chmerkovskiy is a pro and her teacher, Johnson encourages her in a different way. Gomez added, “Not that he doesn’t do it, he does it, but sometimes, you get so used to it, you forget.”

“So when you have someone who is a pro, and probably has done this routine with him, is just…nice,” Gomez gushed.

Johnson Has Been a Big Supporter of Chmerkovskiy & Gomez

Johnson was also competing on season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars,” and her partner was model Tyson Beckford. Unfortunately, they were eliminated quite early in the season.

Since then, Johnson has been a big cheerleader for her husband and Gomez. She frequently comments on the pair’s Instagram posts with praise or support.

In the comments section of one recent post, Johnson wrote, “SO DESERVED” after the couple got their first perfect score. On a recent Instagram post of Gomez’s, where she gushed over making the finale, Johnson commented, “My winners ♥️.”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have not had the opportunity to see much of Gomez and Johnson’s blossoming friendship. However, what they have seen, they adore.

“Love your embrace after her waltz,” one fan noted under Johnson’s comment.

“I knew ya’ll get along very well! Faves!🫶🫶🫶,” a fan commented under a response of Johnson’s on another post.

Gomez Is Ready for Babysitting Duties

As People shared, in January, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first son, a boy they named Rome. Gomez admitted she is quite eager to get an opportunity to babysit Rome.

“I’ve been ready. I just don’t have a lot of time right now,” Gomez said when asked if she was ready to take on babysitting duties.

Chmerkovskiy was jokingly asked if his dance partner would be a trustworthy babysitter. Luckily, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro had no hesitations. “He’s gonna love…she’s so animated, look at her face.”

“He’s not gonna understand a word she’s saying, but he’s gonna be excited and loving it.”

Viewers will find out on December 5 whether or not Gomez and Chmerkovskiy win season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Either way, it seems Gomez has formed a lasting bond with both Chmerkovskiy and Johnson.