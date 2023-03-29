Zach Shallcross Defends Himself After Editing Misleads Fans

Zach Shallcross set the record straight about his final date with Gabi Elnicki on Us Weekly’s “The Bachelor” podcast “Here for the Right Reasons” on Tuesday, March 28.

The former Bachelor received criticism after the Monday, March 27 finale for “leading on” his runner-up Gabi during their final date in Thailand. During their date, Zach told Gabi he was “torn” between her and finalist Kaity Biggar but he later revealed he knew Kaity was his wife during their final date, which aired before Gabi’s date.

Zach cleared up the confusion on Tuesday’s episode of “Here for the Right Reasons.” Zach revealed that the dates were not aired in the correct order, telling fans he actually had his date with Kaity after his date with Gabi.

“That’s the beauty of reality TV and editing,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie about it. I didn’t know when I left the last chance [date] with Gabi. I truly didn’t know.”

“It was the moment I saw Kaity after I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my wife,'” he added.

Fans watched Zach’s tearful goodbye to Gabi on Monday’s episode. The Vermont native told Zach she had a hunch she wasn’t the one and asked him why he didn’t give her a heads-up.

“I knew it was coming,” Gabi said through tears. “I’ve known it was coming. What I don’t know is why you wouldn’t tell me when you knew?”

After Gabi insisted that Zach knew prior to the night before the proposal, Zach replied, “No, I didn’t.”

On the March 27 finale of “The Bachelor,” Zach got down on one knee and asked Kaity to marry him.

“I am so in love with you,” he told his now fiance on Monday’s episode. “You are my world.”

The Austin resident accepted Zach’s proposal and the two debuted their relationship on the “After the Final Rose” special on Monday, March 27.

Zach revealed that filming for his season of “The Bachelor” had wrapped in a November 29 Instagram post, which means Zach and Kaity have had to keep their relationship under wraps for months.

In a March 28 interview with Good Morning America, “The Bachelor” couple revealed they had “secret meetings” while the show was airing.

“So we would have meetings across Los Angeles and Austin,” Zach told interviewer Lara Spencer.

Lara then inquired if the couple had to wear disguises during their meetups to avoid spoiling the season.

“Fully,” Zach responded. “Basically a fake mustache. Everything.”

Now that the season has wrapped, Kaity and Zach no longer have to hide their relationship.

Kaity told Lara during their interview on GMA that she and Zach and looking forward to ditching the disguises and becoming a “normal couple.”

“I think we’re just looking forward to going to a restaurant,” she said. “Being a normal couple.”

Zach Celebrates His Engagement on Instagram

After Monday’s finale, Zach took to Instagram to share a special message for his fiance, Kaity. The ABC star shared a photo of him down on one knee proposing to his future bride alongside a sweet caption.

“The love of my life. This woman right here deserves the world and I’m beyond thankful to have her in my life,” he wrote. “I fall in love with you more and more each and every day. I love you best friend 💜🐬.”

Kaity replied to the post with a comment, writing, “I love you so much❤️ so excited to do life with you baby!! 🥰.”

