Heidi Montag Makes Accusations in New Podcast

Heidi Montag slammed her former friend Lauren Conrad in a new podcast.

In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Montag said Conrad failed to make the most of her career after her high-profile leading role as star and narrator on “The Hills” ended in 2009. She noted that Kristin Cavallari, who replaced Conrad in the fifth season of the MTV reality show, is much more successful today.

“I feel like Lauren didn’t make it like she should have,” Montag said. “She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at makeup, she should have done the tutorials. If she had a good team, she’d be a billionaire. She’d be a hundred-millionaire.”

Montag hinted that Conrad’s fashion line at the department store chain Kohl’s isn’t as impressive as Cavallari’s Uncommon James business and other post-reality TV endeavors.

“She is not where she should have been at all,” Montag said of Conrad. “She has a Kohl’s line, great, whatever. But she should be a hundred-millionaire—are you kidding me? Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that. The narrator—no one even gets the narrator show. Kylie didn’t get a narrator show. She should be so rich.”

Heidi Montag Said Lauren Conrad Treated Her Like a ‘Dog’

Montag, who now stars on “The Hills: New Beginnings” spinoff, first met Conrad in 2004 at their freshman orientation at San Francisco’s Academy of Art University, per The Daily Beast. Conrad brought her new friend on board for the MTV “Laguna Beach spinoff, ” but the two had a falling out after Montag began dating her future husband Spencer Pratt during the first season of the original show.

In the new interview, Montag said Conrad despised Pratt so much that she threatened to get her kicked off ‘The Hills” if she kept dating him.

“When that whole Spencer thing happened, she’s like, ‘If you date Spencer, you’re off the show,'” Montag claimed. “How dare you, and I’m not your dog. Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn’t mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life. I just don’t appreciate that,”

“She chose and wanted it to go that way, and then kept following up with that, and then kept blaming things on me and blaming her sex tape on me,” Montag continued. “I was there for her for everything and it didn’t have to go that way. … She had a boyfriend I didn’t like when she was with Jason [Wahler] and I supported her. It isn’t my job to tell her who to date and who not to.”

Montag added that it took her years to get over her broken relationship with Conrad.

Pratt Has Denied Being Involved in the Sex Tape Scandal

In 2007, there were rumors of a sex tape circulating featuring Conrad and her then-boyfriend Jason Wahler. According to TMZ, Conrad and Wahler both denied that such a tape existed, but an insider told the outlet that there was a tape that was “very vanilla” with nothing hardcore on it.

As “The Hills” cameras rolled, Conrad blamed Pratt for starting the rumors and accused him of pretending to shop a sex tape. She also lashed out at Montag, famously screaming at her, “You know what you did!”

But in a recent interview with the “Unpopular” podcast, Pratt claimed it was Wahler who was trying to peddle the tape to distributors when he was struggling with drug addiction.

“I don’t have anything to shop, I don’t have possession of this tape,” Pratt said on the podcast. He added that Montag “was trying to be a good friend and get it back” so Conrad wouldn’t be embarrassed, but that Wahler and Conrad’s parents are “best friends” and made an alliance to pin the story on Speidi.

As for why he didn’t file a lawsuit, Pratt admitted, “I was playing out of my league, didn’t have an agent, I don’t have a manager, I didn’t have a publicist. I didn’t start out at 16.”

READ NEXT: Spencer Pratt Blames Hills Producer for Enabling Jason Wahler Drama