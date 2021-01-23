‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Season 2 Premiere Date

Spencer Pratt gave fans a teaser for The Hills: New Beginnings.

In a clip posted to his TikTok page, the reality TV veteran shared a behind-the-scenes peek at his wife, Heidi Montag, as she filmed her title sequence for The Hills reboot.

In the clip, Heidi wore a sparkly minidress as she posed and turned on a balcony with a stunning Los Angeles sunset visible behind her as the show’s theme song, “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield, played in the background. A cameraman could be seen walking by and a fan was blowing toward the MTV beauty as she modeled for her glamorous opening shot.

Spencer captioned the clip, with, “#TheHills new season 2021 get ready #drama #mtv @mtv @mtvthehills.”

Fans Have Been Waiting for More Than a Year for New Episodes of ‘The Hills’

Fans have seen Heidi’s glam shot in the past. The title sequence was used in the first season of The Hills revival, which aired from June to September 2019, but was filmed nearly a year before that.

It’s no wonder that fans reacted to Spencer’s behind the scenes video with excitement as they geared up for the long-awaited new season, which has still not been given a firm release date but at least the possibility of seeing the light of day in 2021.

“I watched every episode can’t wait for it to come back! It’s been so long!” one fan wrote in the comments.

“I am so flipping excited. [Heidi] and Spencer were my favorites on the last season!” another added.

Spencer and Heidi’s official Pratt Daddy Crystals account also promised: “We’re ready!”

Filming For Season 2 Was Shut Down Early Last Year Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the Cast Resumed Filming in November

According to Deadline, filming for Season 2 of The Hills took place for a short period of time before production was forced to shut down in mid-March amid the pandemic. It wasn’t until nearly eight months later that the cast resumed filming with local, state, and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements strictly in place.

Spencer previously told Entertainment Tonight that the scenes filmed prior to the quarantine were “so good.”

“Before the quarantine, The Hills became the best show ever,” he told the outlet. “Like, it got so good. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ So, it’s kinda frustrating. …Once when we all get out of this, everyone will be so turnt up to go out that everyone’s emotions will keep going. But it was really good before we got locked up.”

Once filming did resume, the men of the series, including Spencer, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Justin Brescia, shot a scene while playing poker.

Spencer also teased a “COVID-safe rager” on a rooftop with DJ duties commanded by his old pal Brody.

Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, and Kaitlynn Carter also shot scenes for the new season, and original star Kristin Cavallari is also expected to make a cameo in at least one episode.

It is unclear if filming for the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings is complete, but Spencer’s tease of a 2021 premiere date is promising, at the very least.

