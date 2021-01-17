‘Very Cavallari’ Star Shares Heartbreaking News

Justin Anderson shared sad personal news on his Instagram page.

The Very Cavallari star revealed that his father, Michael Howard Anderson, passed away unexpectedly at age 64.

Justin shared two photos of his father smiling on the beach as he paid tribute to him on his social media page.

“Yesterday my siblings and I lost our dad unexpectedly,” he wrote. “Losing our favorite beach boy is a different kind of blow from life, because no one loves you like a parent. My dad was a unique kind of special, he had a way of being the most intense person in a room, but yet everyone wanted a piece of his big heart.”

Justin added that his dad had a way of showing everyone attention and that he considered it a compliment when people told him how similar he was to him.

“Growing up my dad was the coolest guy that my friends and I knew,” the hairstylist wrote.

“This year was too much for a lot of us. I know life isn’t fair, but today I feel cheated,” he added. “Dad- I promise to hold this ship together for us. I just wanted one last big hug and to see his smile and hear his gentle laugh.”

Justin also reminded his followers to reach out to those they love and “say all the words you need to say.” He added that he expects to see his dad someday, on the other side.

Justin also shared vintage photos of his father on his Instagram story.

“Too soon dad our ultimate beach boy,” he wrote. “I’m broken today.”

Justin Received Sympathetic Messages From Fans & Celebrity Friends

In the comments section of Justin’s post, thousands of fans and celebrity friends offered Justin condolences, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

“I’m so sorry Justin my heart is broken for you and your family. I love you. Sending a big warm hug,” the Bravo star wrote.

“I’m sorry for your loss Justin. Sending so much love,” wrote The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter.

“We love you buddy and are here for anything that you and your family might need,” wrote reality star Todd Chrisley.

“So sorry, Justin. What a great loss, but a life worth celebrating by keeping your family close and connected,” wrote Chelsea Handler.

Very Cavallari’s Brittainy Taylor also wrote. “Sending you so much love your way.”

And singer LeAnn Rimes also send condolences to Justin.

Justin Credited his Father for Instilling Core Values in Him

The best friend of Kristin Cavallari was raised in the Mormon church, but after he came out as gay in college, it prompted his family to switch to a nondenominational Christian church.

Last month, the reality star told People his dad was supportive when he came out.

“My dad’s this big burly guy but he is the sweetest teddy bear in the world,” he said. “ And I remember when I told him that I was gay …my dad gave me the biggest hug. He literally said to me, ‘Justin you have always made everyone in your family, your cousins and everyone, so happy and feel accepted and everyone loves you. And if anyone doesn’t give that back to you, they’re not worth your time. You need to always be exactly who you are because you set yourself up for this.’ He was so sweet about it.”

Justin also revealed that he “thankful” for his Mormon upbringing because it instilled values such as honesty, kindness, and the importance of family in him from a young age.

