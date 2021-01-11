Friend of Kristin Cavallari Jumps to Her Defense

Kristin Cavallari’s best friend Justin Anderson had her back after critics questioned the amount of time she spends with her kids since her split from Jay Cutler.

In a photo shared on her Instagram page, the 34-year-old Uncommon James founder and two female pals posed together while hanging out at what appeared to be a sports bar during a girls’ weekend.

In the caption, the Very Cavallari alum joked that she was having “zero fun” as she laughed with her two friends. Kristin also shared videos from a dance party as she and her pals sang while drinking wine.

But after the party pics were posted, some critics accused the mom of three of ditching her parental responsibilities to Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, the three young children she shares with her ex-husband.

Kristin’s Bestie Called Out Critics Who Questioned Her Parenting & He Described Her as ‘The Best Mom’ He Knows

Kristin’s post received plenty of comments from her followers, but not all of them were toasting her party weekend. At the top of the comments, one critic accused Kristin of “never” having her kids since her divorce and worrying more about men and bars than her young children.

“I agree moms deserve mommy free time but not every single day,” the commenter wrote. “If you don’t wanna be a mother why did you have kids, stop pinning them on Jay.”

According to E! News, Kristin’s longtime best friend Justin swooped in to defend her and to set the record straight on what a “dedicated” mom she is.

“You do realize that divorced parents have set up schedules with their kids right?”Justin wrote. “As Kristin’s real life friend I can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it’s her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she’s the best mom I’ve ever been around.”

Other fans also defended Kristin and her right to have a girls’ weekend while still balancing her responsibilities as a mom and businesswoman.

“Just because she doesn’t post pics of her kids doesn’t mean she isn’t spending time with them,” one fan wrote. “I love that she respects their privacy and doesn’t post pics of [their] faces but I’m sure she is a great mom. So tired of the haters on here.”

Kristin Has Been Vocal About Her Parenting Priorities Since Her Split From Jay Last April

Kristin and her NFL player ex share ”joint primary residential custody” of their kids, according to People, so they each spend 182.5 days with the kids per year, on a week-on, week-off schedule that includes rotating holiday and vacation time.

Last fall, Kristin told Insider her kids were “the only things” she cared about and was “putting them first” amid the legal drama with her ex-husband.

“My priority, my focus right now, is my kids and just making sure my kids are good,” she told People. She added that her kids “inspire” her “in everything in life” and keep her going, so that she’s “the best mom” she can be for them.

Kristin also regularly shares photos of her children on her social media, but she always keeps their faces blocked to protect their privacy.

