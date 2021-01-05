Kristin Cavallari’s Former Employee Dishes on Feud With Star

Former Very Cavallari star Shannon Ford said her ex-boss Kristin Cavallari tried to stop her from seeking brand deals after she was fired from her company, Uncommon James.

According to Page Six, during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Shannon, 27, said she received a message from her former boss that threatened legal action after they parted ways as co-workers.

“[Kristin] sent me a message that was like, ‘You can’t do a brand deal for … ‘ and she listed, like, eight things I couldn’t do, and I was very bothered by that because I was, like, ‘Let a b—- get her f–king bag,” Ford said. “Like, you are a millionaire dating another quadruple millionaire. I am a 23-year-old girl trying to pay rent. Don’t tell me I can’t do an ad for something after you just took my lifeline away by, like, kicking me off the show and firing me. Don’t do that.”

Shannon claimed that Kristin told her that brand deals and Instagram posts touting other companies were a “direct violation” of their non-compete agreement and that she even threatened to take legal action.

The influencer said she forwarded Kristin her lawyer’s number if she wanted to talk about such things and Kristin brushed it off with a “Hahaha lol k.”

Kristin Fired Shannon For her Poor Performance After The 1st Season of Very Cavallari

Shannon worked for Kristin’s jewelry company before Very Cavallari began, but their relationship went downhill fast as reality TV cameras rolled. In the season 2 premiere, Kristin fired Shannon from her post as her company’s social media director due to her poor performance, and the two of them no longer speak.

On the podcast, Shannon revealed she only signed on to Very Cavallari to make money and that she didn’t even know that much about social media at the time, according to The Daily Mail

“I was like, whatever it takes,” she admitted. “I didn’t understand social media. I just knew that I liked, I liked social media. So like when it came about that I had this job in real life for social media, for Kristin…”

She also admitted that she was “very willing” to be the “villain” on Very Cavallari because she wanted the show to get picked up by a network.

“Everyone was like, I don’t know. I’m worried about my reputation.'” she said. “I was like, you’re doing reality TV. You’re not that f—ing stressed about your reputation. Like, let’s get real.”

Shannon Raised Eyebrows When She Popped Up on Jay Cutler’s Instagram Page After His Split from Kristin

Following Shannon’s beef with Kristin, Very Cavallari fans were surprised to see Shannon turn up in a video posted on her ex-husband Jay Cutler’s Instagram page. In the clip shared on the former NFL player’s social media page in November, the two were seen having drinks together during a night out in South Carolina.

Shannon said when she went out to a bar that night she had only planned to meet talent agent Mark Block, but their mutual friend Jay was there as well. The three all ended up hanging out, and then Jay “accidentally” took a video which he decided to upload to be “funny” amid his ex’s drama with Shannon.

Jay (and Shannon) received plenty of reaction in the comments section of his Instagram post.

“Stir that pot Jay. Stir that pot,” one commenter wrote.

“Omg the tea that is being spilled at this table,” another added.

Others called the video “petty.”

