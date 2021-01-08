‘The Hills’ Star’s Mom Celebrates 86th Birthday of Iconic Ex

The mom of Brody Jenner paid tribute to her superstar ex-boyfriend on what would have been his 86th birthday.

Linda Thompson, the mother of the popular The Hills: New Beginnings star, paid tribute to her late ex, music legend Elvis Presley, in a poignant social media post on his January 8th birthday.

Thompson shared a concert clip of The King wearing his signature white, bell-bottomed jumpsuit as he belted out the song “This Time” during his famous 1973 TV special, Aloha From Hawaii.

In the caption, she described Presley as a “true original” and the reigning “king.”

“The greatest entertainer ever to have lived,” Thompson wrote of her former love.

The 70-year-old songwriter and actress added that she knows she is fortunate to have seen hundreds of Presley’s live concerts and “to have loved and been loved” by the star that was adored by millions.

Thompson noted that when Presley recorded his famous concert, she had just started living with him a few months before.

“Elvis was and will always be a profound influence on my life,” she wrote. She also wished a Happy Birthday to the “It’s Now or Never” singer and teased a sweet pet name she had for him when they were dating: “Buntyn.”

Thompson Dated The King for 4 Years & Witnessed His Highs & Lows

Thompson was a Tennessee pageant queen when she met Presley at a private movie screening in 1972. In an interview with The New York Post, Thompson dished that she made out with the superstar during the double feature, and then he invited her to his famous Graceland mansion the next day.

In her memoir, A Little Thing Called Life: On Loving Elvis Presley, Bruce Jenner, and Songs in Between, Thompson wrote that Presley was very respectful of her virginity when they first met.

“I want to preserve for you as long as you need. He actually used the word ”preserve,'” she wrote, according to The Daily Mail.

She ultimately lost her virginity to the heartthrob singer and was blinded by her love for him.

“After I had the stardust cleared from my eyes, I saw all the problems,” Thompson told The Post of her love affair with the music legend.

After witnessing the singer’s “dark side” and “mood swings” due to his prescription drug abuse, she ultimately ended her relationship with him eight months before his death. Thompson has said that Presley was her first love and that he will always be in her heart.

Fans Thanked the Former Hee Haw Honey for Keeping Elvis’ Memory Alive More Than 40 Years After His Tragic Death

Fans were brokenhearted when the King of Rock and Roll died suddenly at age 42 on August 16, 1977, of a heart attack. An autopsy revealed that drugs were also found in his system.

Thompson regularly shares throwbacks of her time with the Presley. In response to her new Instagram post, fans thanked her for keeping The King’s memory alive on what would have been his 86th birthday.

“Thank you Linda for sharing so many special memories you had with him,” one follower wrote.

“So glad you keep his memory going,” another wrote. “He won’t ever be forgotten, but to see it from your eyes is what makes it memorable.”

“Anyone alive during his lifetime was lucky,” another added. “Thank you Linda for always sharing these great photos. Young fans like myself appreciate it so much, to live in such simpler beautiful times when music was so good.”

