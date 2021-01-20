Spencer Pratt Gives Update on Relationship with His Sister

Spencer Pratt says his relationship with his sister Stephanie has not changed in more than 15 years.

In a new interview on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, The Hills: New Beginnings star said he has never been close with his younger sister, and that their “reunion” on the first season of the MTV reboot didn’t change things.

“The Hills and the media and Stephanie and her podcast made it into this dramatic thing,” Spencer said. “We were never like best friends and chatty or whatever. I have the same relationship and opinion about my sister as I did in 2005.”

Spencer also revealed that Stephanie has nothing to do with Gunner, his 3-year-old son whom he welcomed with his wife Heidi Montag.

“She’s a great aunt to my older sister’s kids, but we’re not close for 15, almost 20 years, so long that she wouldn’t be in Gunner’s life,” Spencer said.

Spencer Confirmed That Stephanie Will Not Be Part of the Second Season of ‘The Hills’

Spencer also confirmed what Stephanie had already teased — that she won’t be returning to California to film the second season of the MTV revival.

Fans may recall Stephanie’s not-so-cryptic Instagram post from July 2019 when she told her followers she was “so happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist.”

In the same post, she slammed her sister-in-law, calling Heidi an “awful human being.”

On The Hills: New Beginnings, the siblings’ strained relationship was apparent, although they did sit down for an awkward Thanksgiving dinner.

The Siblings’ Troubles Date Back to the Original ‘Hills’ Series When Stephanie Joined the Cast in 2007

Stephanie was a “supporting” player on The Hills, where she sometimes butted heads with leading lady Lauren Conrad, who considered Spencer her enemy after he started dating her friend Heidi.

But once Stephanie began attending fashion design school with LC, they became chummy and it prompted Spencer to cut ties with his sister. Stephanie became a full cast member on the final season of the Hills after Lauren left the show.

Stephanie later moved to Europe but returned to California when she signed on to The Hills reboot in 2018, the Pratt siblings got into it at Stephanie’s “welcome home” party.

Stephanie said that she was upset that she found out that Heidi was pregnant with her future nephew by hearing about it on the news. Spencer accused her of being and because the news broke on the birthday and took the spotlight from her.

“You created the position in our lives that you wanted to be in, which is not close to us,” the Pratt Daddy Crystal founder said in a confessional, according to Us Weekly. “So, to talk s— from another country about how you found out, is still on you. You could have been here to support, like, ‘I’m gonna be that aunt! Do you guys need help?’”

In a 2019 episode of Wells Adams’ iHeart podcast, Stephanie said she has no relationship with her brother and sister-in-law.

“We are not on good terms,” she said, according to People. “We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family.”

“Heidi doesn’t want Spencer to have a relationship with anyone but her,” she added, according to E! News. “And you know what? That’s fine. I don’t want a relationship with Spencer anymore. Gunner, I will miss the fact that I’m going to miss out on the cutest, cutest, cutest little boy’s early years but it’s not worth it.”

