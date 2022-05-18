‘The Hills’ is Returning to MTV After All

“The Hills” is coming back to TV after all.

In 2019, the MTV reality show, which originally starred Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari from 2006 to 2010, had a short-lived two-season revival, “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

While Conrad and Cavallari didn’t join the new show, OG stars Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia did. Newcomers included Kaitlynn Carter and Brandon Thomas Lee.

In January 2022, MTV announced that the reality reboot would not be back for a third season, per Variety. But there has now been a surprising new announcement about the status of the popular reality show.

The Hills Will Return With an All-New Cast

According to Deadline, “The Hills” is getting a new life. As the original stars approach their mid-30s, the Paramount network has given the green light to a new series, “The Hills: Next Gen,” the outlet reported on May 18.

In a synopsis posted by the site, it was revealed that the new show “will follow a close group of twentysomething friends and aspiring entrepreneurs who are coming of age in a very different L.A. They will navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama along with the thrills of romance and becoming self-made amidst the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu.”

The new installment of “The Hills” is a surprise, but the idea that there will be a younger cast isn’t a huge shocker.

A show insider previously told TMZ that in talks for a potential “New Beginnings” third season, producers had hoped to bring back a younger dynamic with new cast members, but several of the original stars took issue with the idea.

Spencer Pratt Previously Predicted ‘The Hills’ Would Only Come Back With a New Cast

In 2021, original “Hills” star Spencer Pratt made headlines for his negative comments about the cast of “The Hills’ New Beginnings.” The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder was frustrated by his overly cautious co-stars, and he also predicted that the show would never get a renewal with the same cast.

Months ahead of the cancelation, Pratt told the “Unpopular“ podcast that “The Hills: New Beginnings” is “not getting renewed, it’s not even a maybe.”

“They would have to use another production company, this production company wouldn’t even do it,” he said. “They won’t even mess with this cast, there’s no way. I think it would be like ‘Gossip Girl’ with a new cast of kids. That’s the only chance.”

In a separate interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, Pratt said his co-stars were too worried about their public images and were so careful about what they said on camera that they didn’t give the production team enough to work with on the show.

“The producers had nothing, so they went with nothing, because there’s nothing here, and it just looks like that,” he said of the revival series. “And so, yeah, it’s all the cast. I don’t blame the producers.”

READ NEXT: Kristin Cavallari Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts