The Masked Singer Live Spoilers: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight? 12/2/2020

The final 6 contestants went head to head on The Masked Singer season 4 on Wednesday, December 2. At the end of the special two-hour episode, 3 contestants were sent home and unmasked.

So, who was eliminated, and which celebrities were revealed? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

The 6 semifinalists performing competing in episode 10 were the Crocodile, the Jellyfish, the Popcorn, the Sun, the Seahorse, and the Mushroom.

Kicking off the episode was a group performance of “Take on Me” from the semifinalists, complete with new clues about each contestant’s identity. Then, the night’s guest panelist emerged (masked) to play piano and sing “I Will Survive,” before revealing himself as Craig Robinson.

The first face-off of the night was Seahorse vs. Crocodile. Before her performance, the Seahorse said that by performing behind the mask, she is finding the love of performance that she first had as a little girl. She also revealed she’d be attempting choreography for the first time. Her super clue was a telescope.

