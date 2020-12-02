‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Reveals: Contestants Revealed So Far

The Masked Singer is down to its final 6 contestants; 3 more will be eliminated at the end of episode 10 on December 2. Although the season started out with 16 anonymous contestants, 10 have been unmasked, revealing their celebrity identities.

Here’s who has been unmasked and revealed on The Masked Singer season 4 so far:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

The Broccoli Is…

… Paul Anka!

At the end of episode 9, which was a special Thanksgiving episode, the Broccoli was eliminated and unmasked, revealing singer Paul Anka. Anka is also known by Gilmore Girls fans as the namesake of Lorelai’s dog.

After he was eliminated and revealed as the Broccoli, Anka told Entertainment Tonight that before he was asked to be a contestant, “I was a big fan of the show, as is my family — my son and the kids he hangs out with. And when I got the call, I was very interested, keeping in mind that I’ve been confined here in my house in my studio. I’m working on a new album, and was confined for some time. So I accepted, and wanted to kind of get out of the house. I was in, I was down for it, and I had a lot of fun, frankly.”

The Whatchamacallit Is…

… Lonzo Ball!

Ball is an NBA star, playing for the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team.

After he was unmasked, 22-year-old Ball told host Nick Cannon that he decided to join the show because “I love music, I love performing, and this brought it all together.” He also said his mom was a motivating factor for competing in The Masked Singer, because he knows she watches the show. He said the best part of competing on The Masked Singer was performing “without anybody judging me or knowing who I am.”

The Serpent Is…

… Dr. Elvis Francois!

Francois, who is an orthopedic surgeon who worked on the frontlines in the Mayo Clinic during the pandemic, went viral earlier this year at the start of quarantine for his moving rendition of “Imagine” Ken Jeong got emotional thanking Dr. Elvis for what he does as well his performance during the FOX Livingroom Concert and for getting them through a difficult time.

Of his experience competing on the show, he said, “It’s a once in a lifetime kind of situation.” While it’s very different than what he does every day, he said it’s “something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.” He said that he’s seen many patients watching The Masked Singer and the joy it brings them, adding, “it’s an incredible way for us to all move forward together.”

The Snow Owls Are…

… Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black!

American country music singer-songwriter Clint Black and his wife, actress Lisa Hartman Black, have been married since 1991. They have one child together, a daughter named Lily Pearl Black.

After they were unmasked on The Masked Singer, the judges praised their performance as a duo, and Clint Black agreed, “We should sing together.” Of their experience competing as the Snow Owls, Lisa Hartman Black said, “When I first saw the costumes, I actually cried because they’re so beautiful, but they’re so sweet.”

The Squiggly Monster Is…

… Bob Saget!

Before the Squiggly Monster was unmasked, the judges’ first impression guesses were revealed and they had the opportunity to change their guesses. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke guessed Bob Saget correctly as their first impression guesses. In the end, all the judges (except Nicole Scherzinger, who guessed Gary Cole) guessed Bob Saget before he removed his mask.

Saget said he chose to be on the show because, “We’re all going through a tough time, and I get to be a part of your joy.” When asked what the best part of being Squiggly Monster was, Saget said, “Taking it off.”

The Lips Is…

… Wendy Williams!

Williams is best known as the host of her show The Wendy Williams Show. When Nick Cannon asked Williams why she chose to compete on The Masked Singer, she said, “I can’t sing, I can’t dance, but I know how to have fun.” Cannon said that they had a long phone conversation days before her Masked Singer performance, and he had no clue that she would be competing as a contestant.

Williams’ hilariously chaotic performance of “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey quickly went viral after it aired, and has been used as a popular audio by content creators on the app TikTok.

The Baby Alien Is…

… Mark Sanchez!

Sanchez is a former NFL quarterback and currently works as a commentator for ABC Saturdays and ESPN Sports. The Baby Alien made Masked Singer history as the first puppeteered character.

Following his elimination, EW asked Sanchez how familiar he was with the show before he became a contestant. He said, “I had definitely seen it. I didn’t realize everything that went into it. I talked to them about potentially doing season 3, and it just didn’t work out timing-wise, and schedule-wise. So we circled back for season 4, and I think we nailed it. It was really fun.”

The Giraffe Is…

… Brian Austin Green!

Green is best known for acting on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Green and Thicke were best friends and neighbors growing up, and Robin was even a clue in the Giraffe’s package (he had a Robin on his shoulder). Green explained that the peaches were in reference to the peach pit. Although they’ve since split, Green was married to Megan Fox – a Transformers-related clue alluded to that relationship.

The Gremlin Is…

… Mickey Rourke!

At the end of episode 2, Gremlin shocked the panelists and audience alike when he decided to self-eliminate from the competition, taking his mask off to reveal himself as actor Mickey Rourke before he’d been voted off by viewers.

Rourke has a lengthy resume of film and television credits, and is best known for his roles in projects including The Wrestler and Iron Man 2. Rourke also had a former career as a boxer.

The Dragon Is…

… Busta Rhymes!

On premiere night, the Dragon was the first contestant eliminated, revealing himself as multi-talented rapper Busta Rhymes.

In an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said:

“Well, I wanted to get on the show because everything made sense, as far as the way the opportunity was presented — the professionalism of the production and the network, the incredible accommodations that they extended to us so that we can feel above and beyond comfortable in the process of the whole experience. And last, but not least, I’m a fan of the show. My kids, my peers, I literally have been talking about this show with [them] and my brothers, like Swizz Beatz. It’s just a thing that is really resonating well with the people. And I think there’s a lot going on in this world right now that’s really crazy. I think that we have a duty to make sure that we remind people of how important it is to fight the good fight for what’s right, but in the process, still being able to enjoy what living is all about.”

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

